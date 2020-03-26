Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Announces Investigation Of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

NEW YORK, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP (www.kaplanfox.com) is investigating claims on behalf of investors of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. ("RTI Surgical" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: RTIX). A complaint has been filed against the Company on behalf of investors that purchased RTI Surgical securities between March 7, 2016 and March 16, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").

On March 16, 2020, after the market closed, RTI disclosed that its Audit Committee with the assistance of independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, is investigating "the Company's revenue recognition practices regarding the timing of revenue with respect to certain contractual arrangements, primarily with OEM customers, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements." RTI also disclosed that the investigation was "precipitated by an ongoing SEC investigation related to the periods 2014 through 2016."

Following this news, RTI's stock price fell 14.55% to close at $2.35 per share on March 17, 2020.

If you are a member of the proposed Class, you may move the court no later than May 22, 2020 to serve as a lead plaintiff for the purported class. You need not seek to become a lead plaintiff in order to share in any possible recovery. If you would like to discuss the complaint or our investigation, please contact us by emailing pmayer@kaplanfox.com or by calling 646-315-9003.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, with offices in New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago and New Jersey, has many years of experience in prosecuting investor class actions. For more information about Kaplan Fox & Kilsheimer LLP, you may visit our website at www.kaplanfox.com.

