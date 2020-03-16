Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) on Behalf of Investors

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. ("RTI Surgical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RTIX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2020, after the market closed, RTI Surgical disclosed that its Audit Committee was investigating “the Company’s revenue recognition practices regarding the timing of revenue with respect to certain contractual arrangements, primarily with OEM customers, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements.” According to RTI Surgical, the investigation was “precipitated by an ongoing SEC investigation related to the periods 2014 through 2016.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply in after-hours trading on March 16, 2020.

If you purchased RTI securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

