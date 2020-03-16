Log in
RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(RTIX)
Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) on Behalf of Investors

03/16/2020 | 08:32pm EDT

Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. ("RTI Surgical" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: RTIX) investors concerning the Company and its officers’ possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 16, 2020, after the market closed, RTI Surgical disclosed that its Audit Committee was investigating “the Company’s revenue recognition practices regarding the timing of revenue with respect to certain contractual arrangements, primarily with OEM customers, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements.” According to RTI Surgical, the investigation was “precipitated by an ongoing SEC investigation related to the periods 2014 through 2016.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell sharply in after-hours trading on March 16, 2020.

If you purchased RTI securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to howardsmith@howardsmithlaw.com, or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 307 M
EBIT 2019 12,5 M
Net income 2019 -16,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -13,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -91,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,63x
Capitalization 203 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,00  $
Last Close Price 2,75  $
Spread / Highest target 118%
Spread / Average Target 118%
Spread / Lowest Target 118%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Camille I. Farhat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis M. Selquist Chairman
Jonathon M. Singer Chief Operating Officer
Johannes W. Louw Chief Financial Officer
Tony Lemus VP-Global R&D, Clinical & Regulatory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC.0.37%203
MEDTRONIC PLC-21.71%119 034
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-3.15%41 350
HOYA CORPORATION-1.75%29 347
DEXCOM, INC.11.56%22 351
TERUMO CORPORATION-5.14%21 541
