RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) on behalf of RTI stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether RTI has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On March 16, 2020, RTI disclosed that its Audit Committee was investigating “the Company's revenue recognition practices regarding the timing of revenue with respect to certain contractual arrangements, primarily with OEM customers, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements.” RTI advised investors that the investigation was “precipitated by an ongoing SEC investigation related to the periods 2014 through 2016.”

On this news, RTI’s stock price fell sharply on March 17, 2020, to close at $2.35 per share.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired RTI shares and suffered a loss, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Melissa Fortunato or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005842/en/