RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.® to Delay Form 10-K filing for Fiscal Year 2019

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, announced it will file a Form 12b-25 Notification of Late Filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) to provide a 15 calendar day extension within which to file its Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019.

The Audit Committee (the “Audit Committee”) of the Company’s Board of Directors, with the assistance of independent legal and forensic accounting advisors, is in the process of conducting an internal investigation of current and prior period matters relating to the Company’s revenue recognition practices regarding the timing of revenue with respect to certain contractual arrangements, primarily with OEM customers, including the accounting treatment, financial reporting and internal controls related to such arrangements. The Audit Committee investigation was precipitated by an ongoing SEC investigation related to the periods 2014 through 2016. The Company will not be in a position to file its Form 10-K until the Audit Committee concludes its investigation and the Company and its independent auditor assess the results of that investigation. The Company is working to complete its analysis and file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 within the extension period (through March 31, 2020), but no assurance can be given that it will be able to do so.

Immediately following the filing of our 10-K, the Company expects to file the preliminary proxy statement for the special meeting of its shareholders to, among other things, consider and vote on various proposals necessary to close the previously announced Equity Purchase Agreement, dated January 13, 2020, with Ardi Bidco Ltd., a Delaware corporation and an entity affiliated with Montagu Private Equity, LLP (the “Buyer”), pursuant to which the Buyer will acquire the OEM business”) of the Company by means of a sale (the “Sale”) of certain affiliates of the Company. We continue to expect the Sale to close in the first half of 2020.

Because of the circumstances set forth above, there will be no call related to the Company’s 2019 financial results.

