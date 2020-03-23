Log in
Rosen Law Firm Files Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. – RTIX

03/23/2020 | 07:46pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces it has filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) between March 7, 2016 and March 16, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for RTI investors under the federal securities laws.

To join the RTI class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1812.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action.

NO CLASS HAS YET BEEN CERTIFIED IN THE ABOVE ACTION. UNTIL A CLASS IS CERTIFIED, YOU ARE NOT REPRESENTED BY COUNSEL UNLESS YOU RETAIN ONE. YOU MAY RETAIN COUNSEL OF YOUR CHOICE. YOU MAY ALSO REMAIN AN ABSENT CLASS MEMBER AND DO NOTHING AT THIS POINT. AN INVESTOR’S ABILITY TO SHARE IN ANY POTENTIAL FUTURE RECOVERY IS NOT DEPENDENT UPON SERVING AS LEAD PLAINTIFF.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company inappropriately recognized revenues with respect to certain contractual arrangements, including other equipment manufacturer customers; (2) the Company’s internal controls over financial reporting were not effective; (3) as a result, the Company would be forced to delay the filing of its Form 10-K for fiscal year ended December 31, 2019; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 22, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to join the litigation, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1812.html or to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Phillip Kim, Esq. of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via e-mail at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 307 M
EBIT 2019 12,5 M
Net income 2019 -16,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -8,57x
P/E ratio 2020 -60,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,45x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,43x
Capitalization 138 M
Managers
NameTitle
Camille I. Farhat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis M. Selquist Chairman
Jonathon M. Singer Chief Operating Officer
Johannes W. Louw Chief Financial Officer
Tony Lemus VP-Global R&D, Clinical & Regulatory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC.-31.75%138
MEDTRONIC PLC-31.72%103 809
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-9.41%38 421
HOYA CORPORATION0.56%30 692
TERUMO CORPORATION1.31%22 512
DEXCOM, INC.-4.22%19 189
