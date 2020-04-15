Log in
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

04/15/2020 | 06:04pm EDT

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTIX) filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between March 7, 2016 and March 16, 2020. RTI is a surgical implant company, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes biologic, metal, and synthetic implants worldwide.

If you suffered a loss as a result of RTI's misconduct, click here.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, from 2016 to 2019, RTI continuously attested to its accuracy of financial reporting, disclosure of any material changes to its internal controls over financial reporting, and disclosure of all fraud. Regarding its revenue recognition, in January 2018, RTI assured investors that its results after adopting the new amended accounting standards implemented by the Financial Accounting Standards Board in 2016 were "substantially consistent with the Company's current revenue recognition policies" and RTI did not expect a material impact on its financial position when recognizing revenue from its current contracts with the new standard. Despite assurances, on March 16, 2020, RTI announced that it would be unable to timely file its Form 10-K for fiscal year 2019, citing an internal investigation of the Company's revenue recognition practices by its Audit Committee. RTI disclosed that its internal investigation had been precipitated by an SEC investigation related to the periods 2014 through 2016. On this news, shares of RTI fell over 14% to close at $2.35. The stock continues to decline.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (RTIX) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 307 M
EBIT 2019 -7,96 M
Net income 2019 -16,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -9,52x
P/E ratio 2020 -25,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,48x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,46x
Capitalization 148 M
Managers
NameTitle
Camille I. Farhat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis M. Selquist Chairman
Jonathon M. Singer Chief Financial & Administrative Officer
Tony Lemus VP-Global R&D, Clinical & Regulatory
Lennox K. Archibald Medical Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS, INC.-20.80%160
MEDTRONIC PLC-10.80%135 625
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.5.54%44 761
HOYA CORPORATION1.23%34 280
TERUMO CORPORATION0.97%26 181
DEXCOM, INC.28.31%25 918
