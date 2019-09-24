Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  RTI Surgical Holdings Inc    RTIX

RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC

(RTIX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RTI Surgical® Announces Commercial Launch of the CervAlign® Anterior Cervical Plate System

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2019 | 07:05am EDT

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced the full commercial launch of the CervAlign® Anterior Cervical Plate (ACP) System to add to the growth of its Established Therapies spine portfolio.

The CervAlign ACP System is designed to promote cervical fusion by providing temporary resistance to flexion, extension, lateral bending and axial rotation with strength and stiffness in the cervical spine (C2-C7). The system includes implants of various plate and screw sizes to accommodate varying patient anatomies. It also helps reduce complexity for the surgeon customer with an integrated cover-style locking mechanism that adds zero profile, streamlined instrumentation with the same driver for screws, pins, locking and revisions, and low-profile plates ranging from one to five levels, each with large graft windows for intraoperative visibility. Additionally, using the Fortilink®-C Interbody Fusion (IBF) System with TETRAfuse® 3D Technology and ViBone® Viable Bone Matrix with the CervAlign ACP provides surgeons a complete anterior cervical discectomy and fusion (ACDF) solution.

“The locking mechanism on the CervAlign ACP System is easily visible and engaged, and there is no guesswork as to whether it is completely locked,” said Franco E. Vigna, MD, MPH, FACOS of reVive Spine Center in Buffalo, New York. “Additionally, the amount of screw angulation allows for use of a shorter plate. Combined with the large graft windows and visibility of the plate, it allows surgeons to easily instrument the hard-to-access levels such as C3.”

The CervAlign ACP System is intended for anterior cervical fixation (C2-C7) for the following conditions: degenerative disc disease (DDD) defined as neck pain of discogenic origin with degeneration of the disc confirmed by history and radiographic studies, spondylolisthesis, trauma (e.g., fracture or dislocation), spinal stenosis, deformities or curvatures (e.g., scoliosis, kyphosis, and/or lordosis), tumor, pseudarthrosis and failed previous fusion.

“After a successful Limited Market Release, we are excited to commercially launch the CervAlign ACP system to offer a plate with a cover-style locking mechanism and streamlined instrumentation,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO. “This is a great example of how we plan to use home-grown innovation to accelerate our spine business. CervAlign ACP adds another option for surgeons in our current Established Therapies portfolio, which we have recently reinvigorated through our R&D efforts across hardware, interbodies and biologics. As we further accelerate growth in spine, we will be able to meet the demands of more surgeons and treat more patients.”

About RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in spine, sports medicine, general surgery, orthopedic and trauma procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, visit www.rtix.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Molly Poarch
Investor Contact
mpoarch@rtix.com
+1 224 287 2661

Steven Cohen
Media Contact
scohen@rtix.com
+1 847 648 0861

Forward-Looking Statements

Portions of this document may constitute “forward-looking statements” as defined by federal law. Although the company believes any such statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there is no assurance that actual outcomes will not be materially different. Any such statements are made in reliance on the “safe harbor” protections provided under the Private Securities Reform Act of 1995. Additional information about issues that could lead to material changes in performance is contained in the company’s annual and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC
07:05aRTI Surgical® Announces Commercial Launch of the CervAlign® Anterior Cervical..
GL
09/23RTI Surgical® to Present at the 2019 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conf..
GL
09/17RTI Surgical® Announces First Spine Surgery Using the HPS™ 2.0 Hybrid P..
GL
08/01RTI SURGICAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01RTI Surgical® Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
GL
07/18RTI Surgical® Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call for August 1, 2019
GL
06/06RTI Surgical® Reaches 5,000 Implant Milestone for Fortilink® Interbody Fusion..
GL
06/05RTI Surgical® to Present at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference
GL
06/05RTI Surgical® Wins 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for TETRAfuse® 3D Technolo..
GL
05/15RTI SURGICAL : to Present at the UBS 2019 Global Healthcare Conference in New Yo..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 324 M
EBIT 2019 5,42 M
Net income 2019 -7,70 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -51,7x
P/E ratio 2020 155x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,71x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,66x
Capitalization 229 M
Chart RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC
Duration : Period :
RTI Surgical Holdings Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 6,75  $
Last Close Price 3,10  $
Spread / Highest target 158%
Spread / Average Target 118%
Spread / Lowest Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Camille I. Farhat President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Curtis M. Selquist Chairman
John N. Varela Executive Vice President-Global Operations
Jonathon M. Singer CFO, Chief Administrative Officer & Secretary
Tony Lemus VP-Global R&D, Clinical & Regulatory
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC-16.22%229
MEDTRONIC PLC21.86%148 711
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.31.94%44 337
HOYA CORPORATION36.29%30 868
ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS36.57%29 083
TERUMO CORP-44.16%23 462
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group