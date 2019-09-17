Log in
RTI SURGICAL HOLDINGS INC

(RTIX)
RTI Surgical® Announces First Spine Surgery Using the HPS™ 2.0 Hybrid Performance System

09/17/2019

DEERFIELD, Ill., Sept. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced the first surgery using the HPS2.0 Hybrid Performance System, a modular pedicle screw system used for mono- and multi-segmental rigid, hybrid or dynamic posterior stabilization of the thoracolumbar spine. Dr. William Sears, a neurosurgeon and Fellow of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, performed the surgery at Sydney Adventist Hospital in Sydney, Australia.

The rigidity of segments treated with spinal fusion surgery can result in abnormal, increased loads on adjacent, untreated segments, which can lead to adjacent segment degeneration (ASD) and cause new symptoms. The HPS 2.0 Hybrid Performance System offers an alternative to conventional, rigid implant systems by providing the option of dynamically stabilizing one or more segments adjoining a fusion, which may reduce the length of the fusion while preserving motion, help to alleviate pain and reduce the risk of ASD.i

“I have been pleased with my experiences using the HPS Hybrid Performance System to decrease the risk of adjacent segment degeneration, alleviate pain and improve outcomes for my patients,” said Dr. Sears. “I’m excited about the major improvements the HPS 2.0 system brings, and I look forward to working with RTI to develop more clinical data supporting its effectiveness.”

The HPS 2.0 Hybrid Performance System features significant updates to the HPS system’s clinically proven DSS® coupler technology, which enables restoration of segmental stability while preserving motion and reducing the mechanical burden on adjacent segments. Other improvements to the HPS 2.0 system include the ability to use couplers at multiple segments and substantial enhancements to the screw shank, head design and coupler and rod inserters.ii

“Surgeons and patients have experienced firsthand the benefits of the HPS Hybrid Performance System, with more than 30,000 patients treated over the past 10 years. We are pleased to introduce the next evolution of this treatment option with the HPS 2.0 system,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. “The HPS Hybrid Performance System is one of the few technologies in this category supported by data and with a track record of solid clinical outcomes for posterior dynamic stabilization patients. Further, in choosing the HPS system, surgeons can potentially help prevent the onset of ASD in these patients. Generating more data on this important condition will be a critical part of our efforts to drive product innovation within our increasingly differentiated spine portfolio and treat more patients.”

The HPS 2.0 Hybrid Performance System is currently under limited market release in Australia and Europe in preparation for a full commercial launch in Australia, Europe and Taiwan. The HPS Hybrid Performance System and HPS 2.0 Hybrid Performance System are not available in the United States.

About RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, please visit www.rtix.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, except for historical information, any statements made in this communication about anticipated financial results, growth rates, new product introductions, future operational improvements, gaining market share and results or regulatory actions or approvals or changes to agreements with distributors also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting RTI's website at www.rtix.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Molly Poarch
Investor Contact
mpoarch@rtix.com
+1 224 287 2661

Andrea Johnson
Media Contact
amjohnson@rtix.com
+1 630 518 5345

i Data on file at RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

ii Data on file at RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc.

