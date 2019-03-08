RTI Surgical® Announces Appointment of Jeffrey C. Lightcap to Board of Directors

DEERFIELD, Ill., March 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, today announced the appointment of Jeffrey C. Lightcap to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.



Mr. Lightcap has significant experience in helping drive growth in medical technology companies. He is currently a Senior Managing Director at HealthCor Partners Management, L.P., a growth equity investor focused on late stage venture and early commercial stage healthcare companies in the diagnostic, therapeutic and med tech sectors. Prior to HealthCor, Mr. Lightcap served as a Senior Managing Director at JLL Partners, a leading middle-market private equity firm. Prior to JLL Partners, Mr. Lightcap served as a Managing Director at Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc. Mr. Lightcap currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. and serves on the Board of Directors of Heartflow, Inc. and several smaller private companies. He also was a Member of the Board of Managers at Paradigm Spine, LLC.

“Jeff has extensive experience navigating the reimbursement landscape and advancing access to medical devices with substantial clinical data and high-growth potential,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. “We are enthusiastic about his addition to our Board and believe he will make an important contribution as we progress on our ongoing strategic transformation to reduce complexity, drive operational excellence and accelerate growth.”

