RTI Surgical : reg; Features Next-Generation Spine Implant Technologies at NASS 2018

RTI Surgical, Inc. (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company,
will showcase research reinforcing the strength of its spine portfolio,
notably the Fortilink® IBF series featuring TETRAfuse®
3D Technology, at the North American Spine Society’s (NASS) 33rd Annual
Meeting in Los Angeles, September 26-29. Additionally, RTI will feature
its full line of hardware, interbody and orthobiologic offerings at
Booth #1523, including its newest orthobiologic options, ViBone®
Viable Bone Matrix and the next generation of the nanOss®
Advanced Bone Graft Substitute (ABGS) series, nanOss® 3D
Plus™ ABGS.
“As evidenced by our presence at NASS this year, RTI is shaping the
future of spinal technologies to power mobility with targeted innovation
and a portfolio focused on differentiated products supported by clinical
data,” said Camille Farhat, President and CEO, RTI Surgical. “We are
advancing and growing our full line of high-quality spine offerings,
expanding RTI’s body of clinical data to optimize outcomes, and pursuing
next-generation technologies to meet the diverse needs of surgeons and
spine patients.”
TETRAfuse 3D Technology and ViBone Clinical Data Featured in Innovative
Technology Presentations
Boyle Cheng, PhD, Director of Research in Neurosurgery at Allegheny
General Hospital in Pittsburgh, will present outcomes from a comparative
pre-clinical study evaluating in vivo osseointegration with smooth
surface polyetheretherketone (PEEK), titanium-coated rough PEEK and
TETRAfuse 3D Technology in an ovine bony defect model. Among the key
findings, the study showed TETRAfuse 3D Technology demonstrated more
notable trabecular bone ingrowth compared to PEEK and titanium-coated
PEEK.i
In the same session, Dean E. Smith, MD, from the Spine Center in El
Paso, Texas, will present findings from an in vitro evaluation and a
retrospective study of clinical outcomes in patients undergoing lumbar
and cervical fusion using ViBone. The in vitro evaluation demonstrated
better cell health in ViBone, including lower apoptotic activity, better
cellular proliferation, as well as greater production of osteogenic
markers, than control viable bone matrix.
Latest Advancements in RTI’s Portfolio
RTI will showcase its comprehensive portfolio of high-quality hardware,
interbody and orthobiologic options at Booth #1523. Key highlights
include:
-
ViBone: RTI recently signed an agreement under which Aziyo®
Biologics, Inc., will provide ViBone to RTI for exclusive distribution
in the U.S. ViBone is a viable bone product designed to perform and
handle more closely to autograft in a variety of orthopedic procedures.
-
nanOss 3D Plus ABGS: RTI launched nanOss 3D Plus ABGS, a new
addition to its nanOss ABGS series, designed with innovative
technology and supported by clinical results,ii to provide
optimal handling properties for a variety of orthopedic procedures.
Clinical Trial Updates
-
The SImmetry® System: RTI is pleased
to share the final patient has been recruited in the ongoing EVoluSIon
Clinical Study. EVoluSIon is evaluating the impact of the SImmetry
System on sacroiliac (SI) joint fusion and pain reduction in patients
with SI joint dysfunction who have not gained relief from conservative
care. A total of 250 patients are participating in the trial across 23
sites. RTI plans to share the latest outcomes analysis in early 2019.
-
Fortilink-C, -TS, -L IBF Systems: RTI intends to initiate
patient enrollment later this year for a prospective, multi-center
post-market evaluation of safety and performance of the Fortilink-C,
-TS, and -L IBF Systems with TETRAfuse 3D Technology. The study,
titled FORTE: Clinical Evaluation of Fortilink TETRAfuse Interbody
Fusion Device in Subjects with Degenerative Disc Disease, aims to
enroll up to 150 patients at up to 25 sites. The study will assess
radiographic evidence of fusion assessed by an independent core
laboratory, pain reduction, and procedural and long-term success of
the Fortilink C, -TS, and -L IBF Systems.
About RTI Surgical, Inc.
RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing
surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to
delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports
medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic and trauma procedures and
are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI has four manufacturing
facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S.
by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed.
For more information, please visit www.rtix.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains forward-looking statements within the
meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These
forward-looking statements are based on management’s current
expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our
management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management.
Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes,"
"seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions
are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition,
except for historical information, any statements made in this
communication about anticipated financial results, growth rates, new
product introductions, future operational improvements, gaining market
share and results or regulatory actions or approvals or changes to
agreements with distributors also are forward-looking statements. These
statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to
risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual
results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in
these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings
may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting
www.rtix.com
www.sec.gov.
i Data on file at RTI Surgical, Inc. Performance data from
animal studies may not be representative of performance in humans.
ii
Data on file at RTI Surgical, Inc.
