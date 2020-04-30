RTL : 1Q Revenue Fell

By Mauro Orru

RTL Group SA said Thursday that its revenue for the first quarter of 2020 fell year-on-year due to a decline in TV advertising as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Luxembourg-based media company said first-quarter revenue fell to 1.47 billion euros ($1.59 billion) from EUR1.52 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

"At the beginning of March, we registered [the] first cancellations of advertising bookings, as well as postponements of productions. This trend has accelerated with the introduction of wide-ranging lockdown measures across Europe in later March," Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said.

However, the company said lockdowns contributed to increased audience numbers in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The group had 1.53 million paying subscribers at the end of March for streaming services TV Now in Germany and Videoland in the Netherlands--a 34% increase from the previous year.

RTL Group said it can't provide new guidance for 2020 at this time since withdrawing previous guidance in early April.

