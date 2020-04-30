Log in
RTL : 1Q Revenue Fell

04/30/2020 | 02:24am EDT

By Mauro Orru

RTL Group SA said Thursday that its revenue for the first quarter of 2020 fell year-on-year due to a decline in TV advertising as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Luxembourg-based media company said first-quarter revenue fell to 1.47 billion euros ($1.59 billion) from EUR1.52 billion for the first quarter of 2019.

"At the beginning of March, we registered [the] first cancellations of advertising bookings, as well as postponements of productions. This trend has accelerated with the introduction of wide-ranging lockdown measures across Europe in later March," Chief Executive Thomas Rabe said.

However, the company said lockdowns contributed to increased audience numbers in Germany, France and the Netherlands.

The group had 1.53 million paying subscribers at the end of March for streaming services TV Now in Germany and Videoland in the Netherlands--a 34% increase from the previous year.

RTL Group said it can't provide new guidance for 2020 at this time since withdrawing previous guidance in early April.

Write to Mauro Orru at mauro.orru@wsj.com; @MauroOrru94

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 673 M
EBIT 2019 1 092 M
Net income 2019 691 M
Debt 2019 380 M
Yield 2019 12,5%
P/E ratio 2019 7,14x
P/E ratio 2020 8,50x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
Capitalization 4 897 M
Chart RTL GROUP
Duration : Period :
RTL Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 38,30  €
Last Close Price 31,90  €
Spread / Highest target 88,1%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Taylor Chairman
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP-27.47%5 316
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-26.56%191 756
COMCAST CORPORATION-13.28%173 803
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-27.57%10 909
VIACOMCBS INC.-54.75%10 868
FORMULA ONE GROUP-30.16%6 893
