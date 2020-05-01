Log in
RTL Group    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP

(RRTL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 04/30 11:35:10 am
30.44 EUR   -4.58%
04:09aRTL GROUP : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
03:19aRTL GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/30RTL GROUP : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
RTL GROUP : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral

05/01/2020 | 04:09am EDT

Deutsche Bank confirms his opinion on the stock and remains Neutral.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 6 310 M
EBIT 2020 862 M
Net income 2020 526 M
Debt 2020 233 M
Yield 2020 10,7%
P/E ratio 2020 8,27x
P/E ratio 2021 7,62x
EV / Sales2020 0,78x
EV / Sales2021 0,76x
Capitalization 4 673 M
Chart RTL GROUP
Duration : Period :
RTL Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 38,51  €
Last Close Price 30,44  €
Spread / Highest target 97,1%
Spread / Average Target 26,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Taylor Chairman
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP-30.79%5 112
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-22.39%195 258
COMCAST CORPORATION-16.32%171 749
VIACOMCBS INC.-58.88%10 739
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-29.23%10 728
FORMULA ONE GROUP-29.97%7 401
