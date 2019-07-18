RTL S A : Group's major broadcasters jointly launch new creative unit for format development

RTL Group today announced the launch of a new creative unit - Format Creation Group (FC Group) - which will develop non-scripted formats exclusively for RTL broadcasters and streaming services. The new unit will be based in Hilversum and led by Managing Director Matthias Scholten, a long-time TV executive and creative from RTL Nederland. In his new function, Matthias Scholten will report to Andreas Fischer, RTL Group's Head of Business Development.

Over the next months, Matthias Scholten will form a diverse and international team of exceptional creatives. FC Group will be jointly financed by RTL Group's major broadcasters Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, Groupe M6 and RTL Nederland.

FC Group has been launched to fulfil the growing demand for exclusive content by developing innovative format ideas and intellectual property fully owned and controlled by RTL Group. The unit will focus on the development of factual entertainment formats and reality shows, working closely with RTL broadcasters to reflect their needs in the local markets they are active in.

Thomas Rabe, CEO of RTL Group, says: 'Every year, RTL Group invests €3.5 billion in content. Strengthening our core business by further increasing our programme investments and by exploring all possible ways to develop and own new hit formats is one of our strategic priorities. This is what FC Group is all about: a place of autonomy where creativity and bold ideas can thrive. With his remarkable track record, Matthias Scholten is the perfect fit for this exciting mission. The unit's spirit of strong cooperation across our footprint perfectly complements successful initiatives such as the Bertelsmann Content Alliance and Ad Alliance in Germany.'

Matthias Scholten started his career as a TV host in the Netherlands. He continued working as Managing Director and producer of RTL Productions, an in-house production company of RTL Nederland. In 2009, he became RTL Nederland's Managing Director of Content as well as a member of the company's Management Board. In this role he was responsible for programming, format development and live entertainment. In 2018 he set up and managed the creative unit within RTL Nederland with the goal to develop innovative content for the Dutch viewers and advertising market.