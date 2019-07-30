RTL S A : Half-year results for Groupe M6

For the first half of the 2019 financial year, Groupe M6 reported consolidated revenue of €714.6 million, an increase of 1.6 per cent year-on-year (H1/2018: €703.2 million). Following the sale of the football club Girondins de Bordeaux (FCGB) on 6 November 2018, Groupe M6's 2018 revenue and EBITA no longer include FCGB data. The revenue growth was mainly driven by advertising revenue.

The French RTL radio family reported revenue up 5.8 per cent to €82.3 million (H1/2018: €77.8 million), driven by the audience momentum of each of the three radio stations RTL Radio (France), Fun Radio and RTL2.

Consolidated EBITA totalled €148.3 million (H1/2018: €147.1 million) - an increase of 0.8 per cent year-on-year.

Net profit amounted to €88.4 million (H1/2018: €79.5 million), representing a net margin of 12.4 per cent.

