Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  RTL Group S.A.    RRTL   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(RRTL)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Xetra - 05/22 11:35:19 am
28.66 EUR   +0.42%
09:09aFrench state debt could be over 115% of GDP by year end - budget minister
RE
05/22RTL GROUP : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
05/14RTL GROUP : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

French state debt could be over 115% of GDP by year end - budget minister

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/24/2020 | 09:09am EDT
The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Paris

France's state debt to gross domestic product (GDP) ratio is set to increase to more than 115% by the end of the year due to the cost of coronavirus crisis measures, Budget Minister Gerald Darmanin said in an interview with TV station RTL on Sunday.

"It will be no doubt more than 115% at the end of the year," RTL quoted him as saying on its website. He added that the government did not plan to increase taxes to reduce the debt.

At the end of March, the INSEE official statistics agency said that in 2019 gross public debt came in at 98.1% of GDP, unchanged from 2018, although the public sector budget deficit increased to 3.0% of GDP from 2.3% in 2018.

The French government said in April it expected its crisis package to cost 100 billion euros (89.6 billion pounds) - over 4% of GDP. Since then it has announced more support measures, notably for the car industry.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on RTL GROUP S.A.
09:09aFrench state debt could be over 115% of GDP by year end - budget minister
RE
05/22RTL GROUP : Goldman Sachs remains Neutral
MD
05/14RTL GROUP : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
05/01RTL GROUP : Barclays remains Neutral
MD
05/01RTL GROUP : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
05/01RTL GROUP : JP Morgan reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/30RTL GROUP : Goldman Sachs sticks Neutral
MD
04/30QUARTERLY STATEMENT : Jan. to Mar. 2020
PU
04/30RTL : 1Q Revenue Fell
DJ
04/24RTL : An Introduction to RTL Group
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 5 816 M
EBIT 2020 712 M
Net income 2020 449 M
Debt 2020 326 M
Yield 2020 9,51%
P/E ratio 2020 8,84x
P/E ratio 2021 7,61x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 4 399 M
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTL GROUP S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 37,30 €
Last Close Price 28,66 €
Spread / Highest target 109%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,79%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Martin Taylor Chairman
Elmar Heggen COO, Deputy CEO & Executive Director
Björn Bauer Chief Financial Officer
Vincent Pascaud Senior Vice President-Group IT & IT Governance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.-34.83%4 792
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)-18.40%213 176
COMCAST CORPORATION-13.85%176 815
VIACOMCBS INC.-53.32%12 240
THE LIBERTY SIRIUSXM GROUP-32.24%10 220
FORMULA ONE GROUP-28.40%7 573
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group