RTL S A : Group 1st Half Profit Rose, Backs 2019 View

By Olivia Bugault

RTL Group SA (RRTL.XE) said Wednesday that net profit increased sharply in its first half and backed its full-year guidance.

The Luxembourg-based media company said net profit in its first half was up 24% to 393 million euros ($435.7 million) from with EUR318 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.2% to EUR3.17 billion during the period, and 4.6% on a like-for-like basis, driven by its subsidiary Fremantle and its digital businesses, the company said.

RTL Group still expects total revenue for 2019 to grow by 2.5% to 5% and earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization before restructuring costs to decrease by 2.5% to 5% due to investments in video on demand and programming.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com