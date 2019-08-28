Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  >  RTL Group S.A.    00007453   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(00007453)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/28 02:34:17 am
43.21 EUR   -7.00%
02:16aRTL S A : Group Overhauls Ad-Tech Unit
DJ
02:15aRTL S A : Group Appoints New COO and CFO, Reviews Role of Luxembourg Office
DJ
02:15aRTL S A : Group 1st Half Profit Rose, Backs 2019 View
DJ
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RTL S A : Group 1st Half Profit Rose, Backs 2019 View

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:15am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

RTL Group SA (RRTL.XE) said Wednesday that net profit increased sharply in its first half and backed its full-year guidance.

The Luxembourg-based media company said net profit in its first half was up 24% to 393 million euros ($435.7 million) from with EUR318 million a year earlier.

Revenue rose 4.2% to EUR3.17 billion during the period, and 4.6% on a like-for-like basis, driven by its subsidiary Fremantle and its digital businesses, the company said.

RTL Group still expects total revenue for 2019 to grow by 2.5% to 5% and earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization before restructuring costs to decrease by 2.5% to 5% due to investments in video on demand and programming.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RTL GROUP S.A.
02:16aRTL S A : Group Overhauls Ad-Tech Unit
DJ
02:15aRTL S A : Group Appoints New COO and CFO, Reviews Role of Luxembourg Office
DJ
02:15aRTL S A : Group 1st Half Profit Rose, Backs 2019 View
DJ
08/21RTL S A : Interim results 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 635 M
EBIT 2019 1 096 M
Net income 2019 687 M
Debt 2019 417 M
Yield 2019 9,65%
P/E ratio 2019 9,86x
P/E ratio 2020 8,88x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 6 556 M
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 65,48  €
Last Close Price 42,68  €
Spread / Highest target 188%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bert Habets Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman
Elmar Heggen CFO, Executive Director & Head-Corporate Centre
Martin Taylor Vice Chairman
James M. Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 273
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)22.65%242 484
COMCAST CORPORATION27.31%197 025
CBS CORPORATION-4.48%15 713
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.17%12 757
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE29.27%9 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group