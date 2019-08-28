Log in
RTL Group S.A.

RTL GROUP S.A.

(00007453)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/28 02:34:17 am
43.21 EUR   -7.00%
02:16aRTL S A : Group Overhauls Ad-Tech Unit
DJ
02:15aRTL S A : Group Appoints New COO and CFO, Reviews Role of Luxembourg Office
DJ
02:15aRTL S A : Group 1st Half Profit Rose, Backs 2019 View
DJ
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

RTL S A : Group Appoints New COO and CFO, Reviews Role of Luxembourg Office

08/28/2019 | 02:15am EDT

By Kim Richters

RTL Group SA (RRTL.XE) said Wednesday that it has adjusted its management structure and appointed a new chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

The media group said Elmar Heggen will take on a newly created position as COO, while keeping his current role as deputy chief executive officer.

Bjoern Bauer will replace Mr. Heggen as CFO and become a member of the executive committee, having previously served as executive vice president of corporate controlling and strategy at Bertelsmann SE & Co., the company said.

The company said it created a new management committee made up of executive personnel that is supposed to drive its strategic agenda and foster corporation.

Additionally, RTL Group said it will review the role and size of its headquarters in Luxembourg until the end of September, and consider whether some corporate positions could be moved to Cologne, Germany.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 635 M
EBIT 2019 1 096 M
Net income 2019 687 M
Debt 2019 417 M
Yield 2019 9,65%
P/E ratio 2019 9,86x
P/E ratio 2020 8,88x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 6 556 M
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 65,48  €
Last Close Price 42,68  €
Spread / Highest target 188%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bert Habets Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman
Elmar Heggen CFO, Executive Director & Head-Corporate Centre
Martin Taylor Vice Chairman
James M. Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 273
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)22.65%242 484
COMCAST CORPORATION27.31%197 025
CBS CORPORATION-4.48%15 713
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.17%12 757
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE29.27%9 294
