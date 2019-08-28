RTL S A : Group Appoints New COO and CFO, Reviews Role of Luxembourg Office

By Kim Richters



RTL Group SA (RRTL.XE) said Wednesday that it has adjusted its management structure and appointed a new chief operating officer and chief financial officer.

The media group said Elmar Heggen will take on a newly created position as COO, while keeping his current role as deputy chief executive officer.

Bjoern Bauer will replace Mr. Heggen as CFO and become a member of the executive committee, having previously served as executive vice president of corporate controlling and strategy at Bertelsmann SE & Co., the company said.

The company said it created a new management committee made up of executive personnel that is supposed to drive its strategic agenda and foster corporation.

Additionally, RTL Group said it will review the role and size of its headquarters in Luxembourg until the end of September, and consider whether some corporate positions could be moved to Cologne, Germany.

