Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  LUXEMBOURG STOCK EXCHANGE  >  RTL Group S.A.    00007453   LU0061462528

RTL GROUP S.A.

(00007453)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/28 02:34:17 am
43.21 EUR   -7.00%
02:16aRTL S A : Group Overhauls Ad-Tech Unit
DJ
02:15aRTL S A : Group Appoints New COO and CFO, Reviews Role of Luxembourg Office
DJ
02:15aRTL S A : Group 1st Half Profit Rose, Backs 2019 View
DJ
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

RTL S A : Group Overhauls Ad-Tech Unit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/28/2019 | 02:16am EDT

By Olivia Bugault

RTL Group SA (RRTL.XE) said Wednesday that it is overhauling its ad-tech businesses.

Starting immediately, the Luxembourg-based media company's largest subsidiary, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, takes over responsibility for the group's ad-tech businesses across Europe--excluding the U.K.--the company said.

RTL Group said it is also evaluating strategic partnerships for its subsidiary SpotX.

"The strategic review of our ad-tech businesses serves both goals: firstly, it facilitates partnerships in Europe and the United States. Secondly, it bundles efforts and resources to build a competitive European advertising technology platform," chief executive officer of the group Thomas Rabe said.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
RTL GROUP S.A. 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
SYMRISE -0.61% 81.5 Delayed Quote.26.36%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RTL GROUP S.A.
02:16aRTL S A : Group Overhauls Ad-Tech Unit
DJ
02:15aRTL S A : Group Appoints New COO and CFO, Reviews Role of Luxembourg Office
DJ
02:15aRTL S A : Group 1st Half Profit Rose, Backs 2019 View
DJ
08/21RTL S A : Interim results 2019
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 6 635 M
EBIT 2019 1 096 M
Net income 2019 687 M
Debt 2019 417 M
Yield 2019 9,65%
P/E ratio 2019 9,86x
P/E ratio 2020 8,88x
EV / Sales2019 1,05x
EV / Sales2020 1,00x
Capitalization 6 556 M
Chart RTL GROUP S.A.
Duration : Period :
RTL Group S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 65,48  €
Last Close Price 42,68  €
Spread / Highest target 188%
Spread / Average Target 53,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bert Habets Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Thomas Hermann Rabe Chairman
Elmar Heggen CFO, Executive Director & Head-Corporate Centre
Martin Taylor Vice Chairman
James M. Singh Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTL GROUP S.A.0.00%7 273
WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE)22.65%242 484
COMCAST CORPORATION27.31%197 025
CBS CORPORATION-4.48%15 713
LIBERTY SIRIUS XM GROUP7.17%12 757
LIBERTY MEDIA FORMULA ONE29.27%9 294
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group