RTL S A : Group Overhauls Ad-Tech Unit

By Olivia Bugault

RTL Group SA (RRTL.XE) said Wednesday that it is overhauling its ad-tech businesses.

Starting immediately, the Luxembourg-based media company's largest subsidiary, Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland, takes over responsibility for the group's ad-tech businesses across Europe--excluding the U.K.--the company said.

RTL Group said it is also evaluating strategic partnerships for its subsidiary SpotX.

"The strategic review of our ad-tech businesses serves both goals: firstly, it facilitates partnerships in Europe and the United States. Secondly, it bundles efforts and resources to build a competitive European advertising technology platform," chief executive officer of the group Thomas Rabe said.

