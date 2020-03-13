Coronavirus Fallout: A Roundup of Canceled Events -2

The International Ice Hockey Federation canceled the women's world hockey championships in Canada scheduled for the end of the month.

Japan and the International Olympic Committee have said the Tokyo Olympics, scheduled to run from July 24 through August 9, will go on, though there have been discussions about holding competitions without spectators or even postponing the event by a year or two. The Olympic Flame Lighting Ceremony, where the torch for the Tokyo game is lighted in Olympia, Greece, on March 12, will be closed to the public.

Media and Entertainment

Talk shows in New York -- such as NBC's "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" and CBS's "Late Show with Stephen Colbert" -- and in Los Angeles -- such as ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and CBS's "The Late Late Show with James Corden" -- said they would drop audiences during tapings. Several Los Angeles-based game shows have already gone to audience-free tapings, including "Wheel of Fortune" and "Jeopardy."

The concert industry is suspending all major shows globally through the end of the month. The world's largest concert promoter, Live Nation Entertainment Inc., and its No. 2 rival, Anschutz Entertainment Group, are postponing shows at arenas, which typically seat upward of 10,000 people, according to people familiar with the matter. Decisions about events in smaller venues such as theaters and nightclubs are being made on a market-by-market basis.

The National Association of Broadcasters has called off its NAB Show in April. NAB's President and Chief Executive Gordon Smith said the group is considering a number of alternatives. The show draws content professionals from media, entertainment and technology.

The Royal Television Society Programme Awards in London on March 17 will be held behind closed doors and only nominees and RTS representatives are allowed to attend.

The London Book Fair, one of the world's largest international literary events, was canceled. The event was set for March 10-12. The event draws around 25,000 publishers, authors and agents from around the world.

The Series Mania Festival, which attracts around 80,000 festivalgoers and was set to run from March 20-28 in Lille, France, was canceled because of government restrictions on large gatherings and travel restrictions for international participants.

A+E Networks canceled the live proceedings of its Upfront event, which was slated for March 25, opting instead to hold a Virtual Upfront beginning the week of March 23.

On Wednesday, the Electronic Entertainment Expo -- better known as E3 -- was called off. Scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles, the event organized by Entertainment Software Association is a major venue for new hardware and software announcements. Last year it drew around 66,100 attendees.

Fox Corp.'s Fox Entertainment canceled its program-development presentations, which were slated for the last week of March in New York, Chicago, Detroit and Los Angeles. It will still hold its Upfront presentation set for May 11.

Quibi's prelaunch party, which was set for April 5 in Culver City, Calif., was canceled. The mobile app will still go live on April 6 as planned.

Write to Kimberly Chin at kimberly.chin@wsj.com