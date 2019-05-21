Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indices  >  RUSLAND-RTS       

RUSLAND-RTS
SummaryChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
News SummaryAll newsNews of the components of

Singapore and Malaysia suspend intercity rail project

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/21/2019 | 12:43am EDT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to suspend the construction of a billion dollar train project linking the city-state to the southern Malaysian state of Johor, their transport ministers said on Tuesday.

The suspension marks a delay in yet another project since a new Malaysian government came into power last year pledging to tighten finances and review major deals.

The ministers announced at a joint press conference in Singapore that the delay will be until September 30 and that Malaysia will pay Singapore compensation for abortive costs.

"If by 30 September 2019, Malaysia does not proceed with the RTS (Rapid Transit System) Link Project, Malaysia will also bear the agreed costs incurred by Singapore," Khaw Boon Wan and Anthony Loke said in a joint statement.

The project was estimated to cost around $1 billion.

Thousands of Malaysians travel back and forth to tiny but rich Singapore for work and school, and the transit system, which was due in 2026, is designed to carry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction - more than 30 times more than the existing train service can accommodate.

"This does not mean that we are terminating the project," Loke told reporters. "We just want to re-evaluate it so that this project can be executed more effectively."

The neighbouring countries last year also suspended a high-speed rail project linking Singapore to Malaysia's capital, Kuala Lumpur, which analysts estimated to cost around $17 billion.

($1 = 1.3756 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Yiming Woo and Rozanna Latiff; Writing by Fathin Ungku; Editing by Michael Perry)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RUSLAND-RTS
12:43aSingapore and Malaysia suspend intercity rail project
RE
2018MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange launches dollar vs. yuan, yen vs. ..
RE
2018Ziopharm in Supply Agreement with Regeneron to Study Glioblastoma Treatment
DJ
2018Correction to article on how U.S. sanctions are helping Russia's economy
DJ
2018U.S. Sanctions Give Russian Economy an Unintended Boost
DJ
2018Russia stocks likely to remain under pressure from sanctions
RE
2018McKinsey urges end to turnaround pioneer's U.S. racketeering lawsuit
RE
2018MOSKOVSKAYA BIRZHA MMVB RTS : Moscow Exchange to quote dollar vs sterling, yuan,..
RE
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Rises Broadly As Attention Turns To Corporate Res..
DJ
2018MARKET SNAPSHOT : Stock Market Rises Broadly As Attention Turns To Corporate Res..
DJ
More news
News of the components of RUSLAND-RTS
05/06SEVERSTAL' : Corporate Event Notice “Information submitted outside the Rus..
PU
05/06SEVERSTAL' : Severstal aouces sale of Mii-Mill Balakovo
PU
05/06SEVERSTAL' : Corporate Event Notice “Information about the execution of in..
PU
05/06SEVERSTAL' PAO : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/29SEVERSTAL' : Corporate Event Notice “Information about the resolutions tak..
PU
04/29SEVERSTAL' : Corporate Event Notice “Meeting of the Company's Board of dir..
PU
04/26SEVERSTAL' : Results of the Annual General Meeting
PU
More news
Chart RUSLAND-RTS
Duration : Period :
RUSLAND-RTS Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RUSLAND-RTS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About