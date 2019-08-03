U.S. Levies New Sanctions Against Russia for U.K. Spy Poisoning

By Ian Talley and Andrew Restuccia in Washington and Georgi Kantchev in Moscow

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration imposed new sanctions on Russia for using a banned chemical weapon in an attempted assassination of a former double agent on British soil last year.

The State and Treasury Departments announced the new punitive actions after President Trump late Thursday night issued an order that gave them new powers to sanction countries that violate international chemical and biological weapons treaties, including authority to ban U.S.-based banks from lending to those nations.

The move follows congressional pressure on the administration to take further action in the aftermath of Russia's alleged nerve-agent attack against former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in 2018 in southwestern England. The two survived the assassination attempt, and Russia has denied any involvement.

"After the first round of sanctions in response to Russia's use of 'Novichok' in an assassination attempt against a private citizen in the United Kingdom, Russia did not provide the assurances required under U.S. law," a senior administration official told The Wall Street Journal. "So we are imposing" more sanctions, the official said.

The administration has flexibility in the sanctions it levies, so it could temper the punitive measures adopted against Russia. Banning all lending by U.S.-based banks, for instance, could have a devastating impact on Russia's economy.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last year held back sanctions sought by some lawmakers against Russian bonds, for example, saying such a move could have spillover effects on markets outside Russia, including U.S. allies.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, the diplomat responsible for relations with the U.S., blamed the U.S. presidential election campaign for the sanctions move.

"Sadly, the remnants of what was called the Russian-American partnership are now being sacrificed because of the demands of those who simply use relations with Russia as an instrument of domestic political struggle in the United States," Mr. Ryabkov said Friday, according to state news agency RIA Novosti.

The diplomat said Russia has already adapted to the U.S. sanctions campaign.

Senior lawmaker Vladimir Dzhabarov shrugged off the potential effect of the U.S. action, but said countermeasures may be considered. "Russia has become self-sufficient...and these sanctions do not carry a significant threat to our economy," RIA Novosti quoted him as saying.

The Russian ruble fell against the dollar Friday, while the country's benchmark RTS stock index shed 3%, though analysts said the losses were partly driven by a global market selloff amid trade tensions.

While Mr. Skripal and his daughter survived the 2018 attack, one of two Britons who were exposed to the same nerve agent died after a separate but related incident just miles from the attack. The substance was a military-grade nerve agent developed in the Soviet Union.

The Trump administration last year issued a first round of sanctions after agreeing with the U.K.'s conclusion about Moscow's responsibility. The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, the global watchdog agency, later backed up the U.S. and U.K. findings.

The administration issued another round of sanctions in August last year and said a more damaging tranche could be forthcoming absent Russian assurances that it had ceased using the prohibited weapons and wouldn't resume their use.

The State Department notified Congress in November that the Russian government had failed to show it had stopped. Meanwhile, the European Union in January sanctioned four Russian military intelligence officials, including the two men charged in the poisonings.

The administration has faced congressional pressure to impose the latest sanctions. On Monday, Reps. Eliot Engel (D., N.Y.) and Michael McCaul (R., Texas), the chairman and ranking member of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, wrote to Mr. Trump to seek immediate imposition of the tougher penalties.

The latest U.S. actions escalate tensions between Washington and Moscow that analysts say are on par with the Cold War era. The U.S. has steadily ratcheted up sanctions against Russia since it occupied eastern Ukraine, taking over Crimea and backing Ukrainian opposition forces warring against a government in Kiev that was turning increasingly westward.

Russia's economy has suffered under the U.S. sanctions, stemming international investment, lending and specialized oil and natural gas production technology.

However, the Trump administration has faced criticism for its handling of Russia. That has been fueled by 2016 Trump campaigns meetings with Russians detailed in former special prosecutor Robert Mueller's investigation, which found no criminal conspiracy on the part of the Trump campaign.

Officials in the administration point to dozens of sanctions against top Russian officials, institutions, companies and individuals.

--Courtney McBride in Washington contributed to this article.

