RTW Retailwinds, Inc. : Announces 2018 4th Quarter and Full Year Results
0
03/21/2019 | 04:02pm EDT
~ Comparable Store Sales Increased 0.4% for the Full Year ~
~ GAAP Operating Income of $6.5 Million for the Full Year and a Loss
of $1.6 Million in the Fourth Quarter ~
~ Non-GAAP Operating Income of $10.2 Million for the Full Year
Increasing 32.9% from Prior Year ~
~ Fourth Quarter Non-GAAP Operating Income of $0.1 Million Meeting
Guidance ~
~ Reports $33.2 Million of Adjusted EBITDA for the Full Year ~
~ Reports $95.5 Million in Cash with no Debt Outstanding or $1.45 Per
Diluted Share ~
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. [NYSE:RTW], formerly known as New York & Company,
Inc. [NYSE: NWY], an omni-channel specialty apparel retail platform for
powerful celebrity and consumer brands, today announced results for the
fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2018 representing the 13-weeks and
52-weeks ended February 2, 2019, respectively. This compares to the
14-week fourth quarter and 53-week full year of fiscal 2017, which ended
February 3, 2018.
Gregory Scott, RTW Retailwinds, Inc. CEO stated: “While our fourth
quarter results were in line with our updated guidance and the year
included significant progress toward our goals, we were disappointed to
see the momentum in our business soften in January. The challenges we
experienced in the fourth quarter reflected declines in traffic and new
customer acquisition as well as decreased product acceptance in our SoHo
Jeans sub-brand. We are rebalancing are marketing media mix towards new
customer acquisition, have made leadership changes in our digital
organization, and are adjusting our go-forward assortments in SoHo Jeans
to improve the overall trend. Despite this, 2018 was a highly productive
year. In fact, financially the year saw increased comparable sales,
expansion in gross margin, expense discipline, and inventory management
resulting in a $2.5 million increase in adjusted operating income as
compared to fiscal 2017. Strategically, the year included a significant
milestone for our Company, as we changed our name to RTW
Retailwinds. This transformation to RTW establishes a strong and
distinct corporate identity reflectingour vision to maximize the
power of our platform to create destination celebrity and lifestyle
brand assortments across categories and channels. Throughout 2018, we
delivered positive comp results in our celebrity collaborations,
including our successful Eva Mendes and Gabrielle Union collections, as
well as comp increases in our largest sub-brand, 7th Avenue.
We also introduced Kate Hudson as our SoHo Jeans sub-brand ambassador
and look forward to improving results across our casual
sub-brand. Finally, we are pleased to end the year with a strong balance
sheet that gives us the flexibility to fund our growth initiatives and
deliver positive cash flow.”
“We begin 2019 focused on the execution of our multi-brand portfolio
vision and believe we have identified the right actions to address our
traffic, customer acquisition, and digital opportunities,” Mr. Scott
continued. “We remain intensely focused on the future growth of our core
New York & Company brand where our celebrity collaborations continue to
drive brand awareness and a critical point of differentiation. We are
executing against our strategic plan to grow our Fashion to Figure
business. In addition, we are bringing to market two digitally native
brands, including Happy x Nature, Kate Hudson’s first ready-to-wear
collection launching on April 4th, and Uncommon Sense, our
lingerie lifestyle brand which we believe is positioned to capture share
given the disruption that is occurring in this market. While first
quarter guidance reflects the expectation that the trends we saw in
January continued, we are confident in our strategy and expect the
execution of our initiatives to position us to achieve our goal of
long-term sustained profitable growth.”
Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results (13-week period ended
February 2, 2019 as compared to the 14-week period ended February 3,
2018):
As it relates to the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018, the Company
noted the following:
Net sales were $247.3 million, as compared to $278.7 million in the
prior year, reflecting a reduction in comparable store sales, a
reduction in store count by 36 closed stores, and the impact of the
53-week year in the prior year, partially offset by the inclusion of
sales from Fashion to Figure. The 53rd week of sales in
fiscal year 2017 contributed $12.5 million of sales.
Comparable store sales decreased 1.5%, as compared to the same period
last year, representing a decline in the Company’s brick-and-mortar
business, partially offset by growth in the Fashion to Figure brand.
All quarterly comparable store sales results are based on a 13-week
comparable time period.
Gross profit as a percentage of net sales decreased 70 basis points to
28.8% versus fiscal year 2017 fourth quarter gross profit percentage
of 29.5%. The decrease reflects increased promotional activity,
partially offset by increased leverage of buying and occupancy costs.
Selling, general and administrative expenses decreased by $4.3 million
to $72.9 million, or 29.5% of net sales, as compared to $77.2 million,
or 27.7% of net sales in the prior year period. The current year’s
quarterly results included $1.7 million of non-operating charges
primarily related to executive severance expense. The prior year
included $0.3 million of non-operating charges primarily related to
certain consulting expenses. On a non-GAAP basis, selling, general and
administrative expenses decreased by $5.8 million to $71.2 million, or
28.8% of net sales, as compared to non-GAAP selling, general and
administrative expenses of $77.0 million, or 27.6% of net sales in the
prior year. The decrease reflects the reduction of payroll, a decrease
in incentive compensation and the elimination of the extra 53rd
week from last year.
GAAP operating results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018,
inclusive of $1.6 million of new business startup losses associated
with the three new businesses, $1.1 million of non-cash asset
impairment costs and $1.7 million of severance and other non-operating
charges, reflected a loss of $1.6 million, as compared to operating
income of $5.0 million in the prior year. Excluding the non-operating
charges, non-GAAP operating income was $0.1 million, which met the
Company’s guidance of approximately breakeven, and compares to the
prior year’s non-GAAP operating income of $5.3 million.
Provision for income taxes was $2.4 million in the quarter reflecting
a $1.6 million assessment related to a multi-year state tax audit, as
well as the adjustment of various other state tax reserves. The
Company continues to maintain a valuation allowance of $56.0 million,
offsetting all deferred tax benefits.
GAAP net loss for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2018 was $3.6
million, or a loss of $0.06 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net
income of $4.7 million, or earnings of $0.07 per diluted share in the
prior year. On a non-GAAP basis, the fourth quarter adjusted net loss
was $0.3 million, or breakeven per diluted share, as compared to
adjusted net income of $5.0 million, or earnings of $0.08 per diluted
share last year.
Please refer to the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial
Measures” in Exhibit 5 of this press release, which delineates the
non-operating adjustments for the 13 weeks ended February 2, 2019 and
the 14 weeks ended February 3, 2018. GAAP is defined as Generally
Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States.
Full Fiscal Year 2018 Results (52-week period ended February 2, 2019
as compared to the 53-week period ended February 3, 2018):
Net sales were $893.2 million for fiscal year 2018, as compared to
$926.9 million for fiscal year 2017. The reduction reflects a
reduction in store count and the elimination of the 53rd
week from last year, partially offset by the addition of Fashion to
Figure and growth in eCommerce. Comparable store sales increased 0.4%,
as compared to the same period last year. All full fiscal year
comparable store sales results are based on a 52-week comparable time
period.
GAAP operating income was $6.5 million. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted
operating income was $10.2 million. This compares to GAAP operating
income of $6.9 million and non-GAAP, adjusted operating income of $7.7
million for fiscal year 2017.
Net income was $4.2 million, or earnings of $0.06 per diluted
share. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net income was $9.6 million, or
earnings of $0.15 per diluted share. This compares to the prior fiscal
year net income of $5.7 million, or earnings of $0.09 per diluted
share. On a non-GAAP basis, prior year adjusted net income was $6.4
million, or earnings of $0.10 per diluted share.
Adjusted EBITDA for fiscal year 2018 was $33.2 million, as compared to
$30.4 million in fiscal year 2017. Please refer to the “Reconciliation
of Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA” in Exhibit 7 of this press
release, which reconciles net income (loss) to adjusted EBITDA for the
fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2018 and fiscal 2017.
Please refer to the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial
Measures” in Exhibit 6 of this press release, which delineates the
non-operating adjustments for the 52 weeks ended February 2, 2019 and
the 53 weeks ended February 3, 2018.
Other Financial and Operational Highlights:
Total quarter end inventory decreased 2.0%, as compared to the prior
year period, reflecting lower store count and reductions in eCommerce
inventory, partially offset by an increase due to the growing Fashion
to Figure business.
Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2018 were $4.8 million,
as compared to $4.7 million in the prior year period.
During the fourth quarter, the Company opened 1 Fashion to Figure
store, closed 18 locations, and remodeled/refreshed 1 existing
location ending the fourth quarter with 411 stores, including 119
Outlet stores (which includes 58 clearance stores) and 2.0 million
selling square feet in operation.
The Company ended the fourth quarter with $95.5 million of cash
on-hand, no outstanding borrowings under its revolving credit facility
and no long-term debt.
Outlook:
Regarding expectations for fiscal year 2019, the Company continues to
focus on growth and focus on improving its operating results to drive
increases in both annual operating income and EBITDA.
As has been widely reported, February’s retail industry performance has
been below expectations and the Company believes its results were
impacted by factors that are temporary and macro-related which are
negatively impacting traffic, further exacerbated by customer
acquisition which the Company is addressing by rebalancing its marketing
media mix towards new customer acquisition and leadership changes to the
digital organization. For the Spring season, combined first and second
quarter of fiscal year 2019, the Company expects comparable store sales
to decrease in the low single-digit percentage range. The Company
expects GAAP operating income to be in the range of breakeven to a
profit of $2 million, with losses in the first quarter offset by
profitability in the second quarter. These results are inclusive of
approximately $2.5 million of new business startup losses for the
combined new businesses during the full spring season.
For the first quarter, the Company is expecting the following:
Net sales are expected to decrease in the high single-digit range,
reflecting the reduced store count, combined with reductions in
comparable store sales in the mid single-digit percentage range.
Gross margin on a GAAP basis is expected to decrease 100 to 150 basis
points, reflecting continued improvements in product margin, resulting
from decreased product cost and reduced promotional activity, offset
by increased shipping costs.
Selling, general and administrative expenses on a GAAP basis are
expected to decrease by approximately $1 million versus the prior
year’s first quarter. This reflects reductions in variable
compensation and reduced payroll, partially offset by an increase in
marketing to drive sales and an increase in selling expenses driven by
higher eCommerce variable costs.
Additional Outlook:
On-hand inventory at the end of the first quarter is expected to
increase in the mid single-digit percentage range, as compared to the
prior year, largely reflecting increased inventory levels to support
new businesses and a shift in the timing of receipts.
Capital expenditures for the first quarter of fiscal year 2019 are
projected to be approximately $3 million to support new businesses and
ongoing store remodel activity, as compared to $0.3 million of capital
expenditures in the first quarter of the prior year. For the full
year, capital expenditures are projected to be $12 million to $13
million, as compared to $8.5 million in capital expenditures in the
prior year.
Depreciation and amortization expense for the first quarter of fiscal
year 2019 is estimated to be approximately $17 million, inclusive of
approximately $12 million attributable to amortization of the
Company’s Right-Of-Use Asset resulting from the adoption of Accounting
Standards Codification 842, “Leases” on the first day of fiscal year
2019.
During the first quarter of fiscal year 2019, the Company expects to
open 1 New York & Company store and 2 Fashion to Figure stores,
remodel/refresh 4 existing stores, and close 2 locations.
For fiscal year 2019, the Company expects to open approximately 8 New
York & Company stores and 8 Fashion to Figure stores, remodel/refresh
8 existing stores, and close 15 to 20 stores, ending the fiscal year
with roughly 407 to 412 stores, and approximately 2.0 million selling
square feet.
Comparable Store Sales:
A store is included in the comparable store sales calculation after it
has completed 13 full fiscal months of operations from the store's
opening date or once it has been reopened after remodeling if the gross
square footage did not change by more than 20%. Sales from the Company's
eCommerce store, including Fashion to Figure eCommerce sales, and
private label credit card royalties and related revenue are included in
comparable store sales. Fashion to Figure retail locations are not
included in comparable store sales calculations until they complete 13
full fiscal months of operation. In addition, in a year with 53 weeks,
sales in the last week of the year are not included in determining
comparable store sales.
About RTW Retailwinds
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (formerly known as New York & Company, Inc.) is a
specialty women’s omni-channel and digitally enabled retailer with a
powerful multi-brand lifestyle platform providing curated lifestyle
solutions that are versatile, on-trend, and stylish at a great value.
The specialty retailer, first incorporated in 1918, has grown to now
operate 411 retail and outlet locations in 34 states while also growing
a substantial eCommerce business. The Company’s portfolio includes
branded merchandise from New York & Company, Fashion to Figure, and
collaborations with Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson. Its
branded merchandise is sold exclusively at its retail and outlet
locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com,
www.fashiontofigure.com
and www.nyandcompanycloset.com.
Additionally, certain product, press releases and SEC filing information
concerning the Company are available at the Company's website: www.nyandcompany.com.
Forward-looking Statements
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements,
including statements made within the meaning of the safe harbor
provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act
of 1995. Some of these statements can be identified by terms and phrases
such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimate,”
“continue,” “could,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” and similar
expressions and references to assumptions that the Company believes are
reasonable and relate to its future prospects, developments and business
strategies. Such statements, including information under “Outlook” and
“Additional Outlook” above, are subject to various risks and
uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.
These include, but are not limited to: (i) the Company’s dependence on
mall traffic for its sales and the continued reduction in the volume of
mall traffic; (ii) the Company’s ability to anticipate and respond to
fashion trends; (iii) the impact of general economic conditions and
their effect on consumer confidence and spending patterns; (iv) changes
in the cost of raw materials, distribution services or labor; (v) the
potential for economic conditions to negatively impact the Company's
merchandise vendors and their ability to deliver products; (vi) the
Company’s ability to open and operate stores successfully; (vii)
seasonal fluctuations in the Company’s business; (viii) competition in
the Company’s market, including promotional and pricing competition;
(ix) the Company’s ability to retain, recruit and train key personnel;
(x) the Company’s reliance on third parties to manage some aspects of
its business; (xi) the Company’s reliance on foreign sources of
production; (xii) the Company’s ability to protect its trademarks and
other intellectual property rights; (xiii) the Company’s ability to
maintain, and its reliance on, its information technology
infrastructure; (xiv) the effects of government regulation; (xv) the
control of the Company by its largest shareholder and any potential
change of ownership of the Company including the shares held by its
largest shareholder; and (xvi) other risks and uncertainties as
described in the Company’s documents filed with the SEC, including its
most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports
on Form 10-Q. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise the
forward-looking statements included in this press release to reflect any
future events or circumstances.
Exhibit (1)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
13 weeks ended
February 2, 2019
% of net sales
14 weeks ended
February 3, 2018
% of net sales
Net sales
$
247,267
100.0
%
$
278,713
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold, buying and occupancy costs
175,965
71.2
%
196,467
70.5
%
Gross profit
71,302
28.8
%
82,246
29.5
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
72,936
29.5
%
77,240
27.7
%
Operating (loss) income
(1,634)
(0.7)
%
5,006
1.8
%
Net interest (income) expense
(360)
(0.1)
%
137
—
%
(Loss) income before income taxes
(1,274)
(0.6)
%
4,869
1.8
%
Provision for income taxes
2,374
0.9
%
122
0.1
%
Net (loss) income
$
(3,648)
(1.5)
%
$
4,747
1.7
%
Basic (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.06)
$
0.07
Diluted (loss) earnings per share
$
(0.06)
$
0.07
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic shares of common stock
64,084
63,452
Diluted shares of common stock
64,084
64,690
Selected operating data:
(Dollars in thousands, except square foot data)
Comparable store sales (decrease) increase
(1.5)
%
3.0
%
Net sales per average selling square foot (a)
$
117
$
123
Net sales per average store (b)
$
583
$
617
Average selling square footage per store (c)
4,981
5,026
Ending store count
411
432
(a)
Net sales per average selling square foot is defined as net sales
divided by the average of beginning and monthly end of period
selling square feet.
(b)
Net sales per average store is defined as net sales divided by the
average of beginning and monthly end of period number of stores.
(c)
Average selling square footage per store is defined as end of
period selling square feet divided by end of period number of
stores.
Exhibit (2)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
52 weeks ended
February 2, 2019
% of net sales
53 weeks ended
February 3, 2018
% of net sales
Net sales
$
893,224
100.0
%
$
926,868
100.0
%
Cost of goods sold, buying and occupancy costs
614,212
68.8
%
644,041
69.5
%
Gross profit
279,012
31.2
%
282,827
30.5
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
272,541
30.5
%
275,899
29.8
%
Operating income
6,471
0.7
%
6,928
0.7
%
Net interest (income) expense
(813)
(0.1)
%
815
0.1
%
Loss on extinguishment of debt
239
—
%
—
—
%
Income before income taxes
7,045
0.8
%
6,113
0.6
%
Provision for income taxes
2,815
0.3
%
438
—
%
Net income
$
4,230
0.5
%
$
5,675
0.6
%
Basic earnings per share
$
0.07
$
0.09
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.06
$
0.09
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic shares of common stock
63,825
63,273
Diluted shares of common stock
65,913
64,054
Selected operating data:
(Dollars in thousands, except square foot data)
Comparable store sales increase
0.4
%
1.0
%
Net sales per average selling square foot (a)
$
418
$
401
Net sales per average store (b)
$
2,082
$
2,019
Average selling square footage per store (c)
4,981
5,026
(a)
Net sales per average selling square foot is defined as net sales
divided by the average of beginning and monthly end of period
selling square feet.
(b)
Net sales per average store is defined as net sales divided by the
average of beginning and monthly end of period number of stores.
(c)
Average selling square footage per store is defined as end of
period selling square feet divided by end of period number of
stores.
Exhibit (3)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
February 2, 2019
February 3, 2018*
(Unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
95,542
$
90,908
Accounts receivable
9,879
12,528
Inventories, net
82,803
84,498
Prepaid expenses
16,921
16,447
Other current assets
1,818
2,039
Total current assets
206,963
206,420
Property and equipment, net
63,791
77,906
Intangible assets
16,813
17,125
Other assets
1,311
1,505
Total assets
$
288,878
$
302,956
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
Current liabilities:
Current portion—long-term debt
$
—
$
841
Accounts payable
77,050
70,089
Accrued expenses
68,585
70,677
Income taxes payable
375
28
Total current liabilities
146,010
141,635
Long-term debt, net of current portion
—
10,644
Deferred rent
25,090
27,217
Other liabilities
31,165
36,599
Total liabilities
202,265
216,095
Total stockholders’ equity
86,613
86,861
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
288,878
$
302,956
* Derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in
the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended
February 3, 2018.
Exhibit (4)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
52 weeks
ended
February 2, 2019
53 weeks
ended
February 3, 2018
Operating activities
Net income
$
4,230
$
5,675
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
21,044
21,729
Loss from impairment charges
1,598
997
Amortization of intangible assets
312
—
Amortization of deferred financing costs
56
189
Write-off of unamortized deferred financing costs
239
—
Share-based compensation expense
2,335
2,223
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
2,274
(691)
Inventories, net
1,695
(6,454)
Prepaid expenses
(474)
2,299
Accounts payable
6,961
2,021
Accrued expenses
(7,975)
1,242
Income taxes payable
347
(146)
Deferred rent
(2,127)
(2,822)
Other assets and liabilities
(3,443)
(5,084)
Net cash provided by operating activities
27,072
21,178
Investing activities
Capital expenditures
(8,527)
(12,530)
Insurance recoveries
375
—
Acquisition of Fashion to Figure intangible assets
—
(2,246)
Acquisition of Fashion to Figure fixed assets
—
(176)
Net cash used in investing activities
(8,152)
(14,952)
Financing activities
Repayment of long-term debt
(11,750)
(1,000)
Principal payments on capital lease obligations
(1,994)
(1,676)
Shares withheld for payment of employee payroll taxes
(580)
(388)
Repurchase of treasury stock
—
(623)
Proceeds from exercise of stock options
38
—
Net cash used in financing activities
(14,286)
(3,687)
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
4,634
2,539
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
90,908
88,369
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
95,542
$
90,908
Non-cash capital lease transactions
$
—
$
856
Exhibit (5)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of
GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
A reconciliation of the Company’s GAAP to non-GAAP financial statement
information for the 13 weeks ended February 2, 2019 and the 14 weeks
ended February 3, 2018 is indicated below. This information reflects, on
a non-GAAP basis, the Company’s adjusted operating results after
excluding certain non-operating adjustments. This non-GAAP financial
information is provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of
the Company’s current financial performance. Specifically, the Company
believes the non-GAAP adjusted results provide useful information to
both management and investors by excluding expenses and credits that the
Company believes are not indicative of the Company’s continuing
operating results. The non-GAAP financial information should be
considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior
to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
13 weeks ended February 2, 2019
Cost of goods
Selling, general
(Loss)
sold, buying
and
Operating
earnings per
and occupancy
Gross
administrative
(loss)
diluted
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
costs
profit
expenses
income
Net loss
share
GAAP as reported
$
175,965
$
71,302
$
72,936
$ (1,634
)
$
(3,648
)
$
(0.06
)
Adjustments affecting comparability
Certain severance expense
—
—
1,537
1,537
1,537
Income tax audit assessment
—
—
—
—
1,643
Other non-operating expenses
—
—
178
178
178
Total adjustments (1)
—
—
1,715
1,715
3,358
0.06
Non-GAAP as adjusted
$
175,965
$
71,302
$
71,221
$ 81
$
(290
)
$
(0.00
)
14 weeks ended February 3, 2018
Cost of goods
Selling, general
sold, buying
and
Earnings per
and occupancy
Gross
administrative
Operating
Net
diluted
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
costs
profit
expenses
income
income
share
GAAP as reported
$
196,467
$
82,246
$
77,240
$ 5,006
$
4,747
$
0.07
Adjustments affecting comparability
Consulting expense
—
—
291
291
291
Other non-operating credits
(6
)
(6
)
(35
)
(41
)
(41
)
Total adjustments (1)
(6
)
(6
)
256
250
250
0.01
Non-GAAP as adjusted
$
196,473
$
82,240
$
76,984
$ 5,256
$
4,997
$
0.08
(1)
The tax effect of the $1.7 million and $0.3 million of non-operating
adjustments during the 13 weeks ended February 2, 2019 and the 14
weeks ended February 3, 2018, respectively, is offset by a full
valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.
Exhibit (6)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of
GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
A reconciliation of the Company’s GAAP to non-GAAP financial statement
information for the 52 weeks ended February 2, 2019 and the 53 weeks
ended February 3, 2018 is indicated below. This information reflects, on
a non-GAAP basis, the Company’s adjusted operating results after
excluding certain non-operating adjustments. This non-GAAP financial
information is provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of
the Company’s current financial performance. Specifically, the Company
believes the non-GAAP adjusted results provide useful information to
both management and investors by excluding expenses and credits that the
Company believes are not indicative of the Company’s continuing
operating results. The non-GAAP financial information should be
considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior
to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.
52 weeks ended February 2, 2019
Cost of goods
Selling, general
sold, buying
and
Earnings per
and occupancy
Gross
administrative
Operating
diluted
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
costs
profit
expenses
income
Net income
share
GAAP as reported
$
614,212
$
279,012
$
272,541
$
6,471
$
4,230
$
0.06
Adjustments affecting comparability
Company name change and Registration Statement
—
—
405
405
405
Certain severance expense
286
286
1,822
2,108
2,108
Reversal of certain employee relocation accruals
—
—
(135
)
(135
)
(135
)
Consulting expense
—
—
670
670
670
Legal expenses
—
—
709
709
709
Income tax audit assessment
—
—
—
—
1,643
Total adjustments (1)
286
286
3,471
3,757
5,400
0.09
Non-GAAP as adjusted
$
613,926
$
279,298
$
269,070
$
10,228
$
9,630
$
0.15
53 weeks ended February 3, 2018
Cost of goods
Selling, general
sold, buying
and
Earnings per
and occupancy
Gross
administrative
Operating
diluted
(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)
costs
profit
expenses
income
Net income
share
GAAP as reported
$
644,041
$
282,827
$
275,899
$
6,928
$
5,675
$
0.09
Adjustments affecting comparability
Certain severance expense
336
336
571
907
907
Certain executive relocation expense
—
—
502
502
502
Consulting expense
—
—
1,486
1,486
1,486
Legal settlement fees net accrual reversal
—
—
(2,125
)
(2,125
)
(2,125
)
Total adjustments (1)
336
336
434
770
770
0.01
Non-GAAP as adjusted
$
643,705
$
283,163
$
275,465
$
7,698
$
6,445
$
0.10
(1)
The tax effect of $3.8 million and $0.8 million of non-operating
adjustments during the 52 weeks ended February 2, 2019 and the 53
weeks ended February 3, 2018, respectively, is offset by a full
valuation allowance against deferred tax assets.
Exhibit (7)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of
Net Income (Loss) to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)
A reconciliation of the Company’s GAAP net income (loss) to adjusted
EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is indicated below. This information
reflects, on a non-GAAP basis, the Company’s adjusted EBITDA after
excluding certain non-operating adjustments. This non-GAAP financial
information is provided to enhance the user’s overall understanding of
the Company’s current financial performance. Specifically, the Company
believes adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to both management
and investors by excluding certain non-cash charges, as well as expenses
that the Company believes are not indicative of the Company’s continuing
operating results. The non-GAAP financial information should be
considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or as being superior
to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP
(Amounts in thousands)
13 weeks
ended
February 2, 2019
14 weeks
ended
February 3, 2018
52 weeks
ended
February 2, 2019
53 weeks
ended
February 3, 2018
Net (loss) income
$(3,648)
$4,747
$4,230
$5,675
Provision for income taxes
2,374
122
2,815
438
Net interest (income) expense
(360)
137
(813)
815
Depreciation and amortization
5,211
5,375
21,044
21,729
Amortization of intangible assets
78
—
312
—
Loss from impairment charges
1,112
386
1,598
997
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
239
—
Non-operating adjustments (1)
1,715
250
3,757
770
Adjusted EBITDA
$6,482
$11,017
$33,182
$30,424
(1)
Includes the non-operating adjustments reported in Exhibits 5 and
6, except for the $1.6 million income tax audit assessment which
is included in the ‘Provision for income taxes’ line above for the
13 weeks and 52 weeks ended February 2, 2019.