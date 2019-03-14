RTW Retailwinds, Inc. : Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW), formerly known as New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY), an omni-channel specialty apparel retail platform for powerful celebrity and consumer brands, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its results. The call will be hosted by Greg Scott, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheamus Toal, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-0784 and reference conference ID number 13688189 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be web-cast live at www.nyandcompany.com. A replay of this call will be available at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 21, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 28, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13688189.

