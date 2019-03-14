RTW Retailwinds, Inc. : Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW), formerly known as New York & Company,
Inc. (NYSE:NWY), an omni-channel specialty apparel retail platform for
powerful celebrity and consumer brands, today announced that the Company
will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results after the
market closes on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The Company will conduct a
conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its
results. The call will be hosted by Greg Scott, Chief Executive Officer,
and Sheamus Toal, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and
Chief Financial Officer.
Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are
invited to dial (877) 407-0784 and reference conference ID number
13688189 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The
conference call will also be web-cast live at www.nyandcompany.com.
A replay of this call will be available at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on
March 21, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 28, 2019 and can
be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number
13688189.
About RTW Retailwinds
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (formerly known as New York & Company, Inc.) is a
specialty women’s omni-channel and digitally enabled retailer with a
powerful multi-brand lifestyle platform providing curated lifestyle
solutions that are versatile, on-trend, and stylish at a great value.
The specialty retailer, first incorporated in 1918, has grown to now
operate 411 retail and outlet locations in 34 states while also growing
a substantial eCommerce business. The Company’s portfolio includes
branded merchandise, from New York & Company, Fashion to Figure, and
collaborations with Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson. Its
branded merchandise is sold exclusively at its retail and outlet
locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com,
www.fashiontofigure.com,
and www.nyandcompanycloset.com.
Additionally, certain product, press releases and SEC filing information
concerning the Company are available at the Company's website: www.nyandcompany.com.
