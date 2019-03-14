Log in
RTW RETAILWINDS INC

(RTW)
RTW Retailwinds, Inc. : Announces Date of Conference Call and Webcast for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2018 Results

03/14/2019 | 04:02pm EDT

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (NYSE:RTW), formerly known as New York & Company, Inc. (NYSE:NWY), an omni-channel specialty apparel retail platform for powerful celebrity and consumer brands, today announced that the Company will release fourth quarter and fiscal year 2018 results after the market closes on Thursday, March 21, 2019. The Company will conduct a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on the same day to discuss its results. The call will be hosted by Greg Scott, Chief Executive Officer, and Sheamus Toal, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and analysts interested in participating in the call are invited to dial (877) 407-0784 and reference conference ID number 13688189 approximately ten minutes prior to the start of the call. The conference call will also be web-cast live at www.nyandcompany.com. A replay of this call will be available at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time on March 21, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on March 28, 2019 and can be accessed by dialing (844) 512-2921 and entering conference ID number 13688189.

About RTW Retailwinds

RTW Retailwinds, Inc. (formerly known as New York & Company, Inc.) is a specialty women’s omni-channel and digitally enabled retailer with a powerful multi-brand lifestyle platform providing curated lifestyle solutions that are versatile, on-trend, and stylish at a great value. The specialty retailer, first incorporated in 1918, has grown to now operate 411 retail and outlet locations in 34 states while also growing a substantial eCommerce business. The Company’s portfolio includes branded merchandise, from New York & Company, Fashion to Figure, and collaborations with Eva Mendes, Gabrielle Union and Kate Hudson. Its branded merchandise is sold exclusively at its retail and outlet locations and online at www.nyandcompany.com, www.fashiontofigure.com, and www.nyandcompanycloset.com. Additionally, certain product, press releases and SEC filing information concerning the Company are available at the Company's website: www.nyandcompany.com.


© Business Wire 2019
