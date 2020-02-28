RTX A/S : CA No 21-2020 - 280220 - Share repurchase programme
0
02/28/2020 | 05:25am EST
RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6
9400 Nørresundby, DK
Announcement
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press
Noerresundby, Denmark, 28 February 2020
Announcement no. 21/2020
Number of pages: 3
Share repurchase programme
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 61 dated 26. November 2019 and as modified in company announcement no. 08/2020 dated 23 January 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 60 million and no more than 600,000 shares in the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 21 February
2020 to 27 February 2020:
Number of
Average
Transaction
shares
purchase price
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement
58,600
221.66
12,989,076
21 February 2020
3,500
221.22
774,270
24 February 2020
5,500
207.48
1,141,140
25 February 2020
5,000
206.16
1,030,800
26 February 2020
3,500
204.50
715,750
27 February 2020
6,000
202.43
1,214,580
Accumulated under the programme
82,100
217.61
17,865,616
With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 551,022 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.16% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.