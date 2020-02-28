Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 02/28 05:34:50 am
199.8 DKK   -0.84%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

RTX A/S : CA No 21-2020 - 280220 - Share repurchase programme

02/28/2020 | 05:25am EST

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 28 February 2020

Announcement no. 21/2020

Number of pages: 3

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 61 dated 26. November 2019 and as modified in company announcement no. 08/2020 dated 23 January 2020, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 60 million and no more than 600,000 shares in the period from 1 January 2020 to 30 September 2020.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 21 February

2020 to 27 February 2020:

Number of

Average

Transaction

shares

purchase price

value in DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

58,600

221.66

12,989,076

21 February 2020

3,500

221.22

774,270

24 February 2020

5,500

207.48

1,141,140

25 February 2020

5,000

206.16

1,030,800

26 February 2020

3,500

204.50

715,750

27 February 2020

6,000

202.43

1,214,580

Accumulated under the programme

82,100

217.61

17,865,616

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 551,022 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.16% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Appendix

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

38

222,00

XCSE

20200221

10:03:50.150153

5

222,00

XCSE

20200221

10:03:50.241270

457

222,50

XCSE

20200221

10:07:43.229968

500

221,50

XCSE

20200221

10:47:21.240936

250

222,00

XCSE

20200221

11:17:04.735929

250

221,00

XCSE

20200221

13:01:04.648896

250

221,00

XCSE

20200221

14:33:04.161480

250

221,00

XCSE

20200221

15:22:54.325009

500

220,50

XCSE

20200221

15:51:47.047372

100

220,50

XCSE

20200221

15:54:40.146905

350

220,50

XCSE

20200221

15:54:40.146905

50

221,00

XCSE

20200221

16:23:22.022768

500

221,00

XCSE

20200221

16:27:26.436131

500

214,00

XCSE

20200224

9:05:00.426346

95

212,00

XCSE

20200224

9:19:55.630998

100

212,00

XCSE

20200224

9:21:50.206484

25

212,00

XCSE

20200224

9:24:38.656213

26

212,00

XCSE

20200224

9:25:33.161756

146

212,00

XCSE

20200224

9:25:34.263913

108

212,00

XCSE

20200224

9:26:25.036242

500

211,00

XCSE

20200224

9:28:20.465430

500

208,50

XCSE

20200224

9:47:46.370451

500

208,50

XCSE

20200224

9:47:55.430838

500

208,00

XCSE

20200224

9:48:24.652769

151

206,00

XCSE

20200224

10:12:25.766212

50

206,00

XCSE

20200224

10:12:25.795783

80

206,00

XCSE

20200224

10:32:12.320271

219

206,00

XCSE

20200224

10:47:14.920638

500

204,00

XCSE

20200224

12:44:43.716663

500

204,50

XCSE

20200224

15:11:21.395836

500

203,50

XCSE

20200224

15:29:15.377959

386

202,00

XCSE

20200224

15:29:15.404153

88

202,00

XCSE

20200224

15:30:10.289607

26

207,48

XCSE

20200224

17:02:08.933928

500

210,00

XCSE

20200225

9:32:07.007056

500

208,00

XCSE

20200225

9:39:38.764032

500

205,00

XCSE

20200225

9:43:57.675930

500

202,00

XCSE

20200225

12:29:46.853069

423

203,00

XCSE

20200225

12:40:19.579963

500

204,00

XCSE

20200225

13:44:05.844189

500

208,00

XCSE

20200225

15:51:50.341733

500

207,00

XCSE

20200225

16:00:24.770443

77

207,00

XCSE

20200225

16:05:56.029853

500

207,50

XCSE

20200225

16:13:43.038326

500

206,50

XCSE

20200225

16:36:02.597784

188

196,80

XCSE

20200226

10:20:37.488374

50

196,80

XCSE

20200226

10:20:37.488374

17

196,80

XCSE

20200226

10:20:37.510587

233

196,80

XCSE

20200226

10:20:37.510773

17

196,80

XCSE

20200226

10:20:37.510773

220

196,80

XCSE

20200226

10:20:41.071443

30

196,80

XCSE

20200226

10:20:42.836793

183

196,80

XCSE

20200226

10:20:48.336766

67

196,80

XCSE

20200226

10:20:48.336819

21

196,80

XCSE

20200226

10:20:53.699842

500

207,00

XCSE

20200226

14:29:19.080124

274

208,50

XCSE

20200226

15:47:12.632546

200

208,50

XCSE

20200226

15:47:12.632546

500

208,00

XCSE

20200226

16:18:23.876338

500

211,00

XCSE

20200226

16:40:36.602997

500

204,00

XCSE

20200226

16:49:22.495299

500

206,00

XCSE

20200227

9:18:10.081573

500

205,50

XCSE

20200227

9:35:27.581113

259

202,50

XCSE

20200227

9:58:06.151707

70

204,50

XCSE

20200227

10:14:23.968000

430

205,00

XCSE

20200227

14:05:13.073763

574

205,00

XCSE

20200227

15:17:18.336337

167

205,00

XCSE

20200227

15:19:01.489610

1000

201,00

XCSE

20200227

16:10:11.394472

120

200,00

XCSE

20200227

16:16:15.629275

218

200,00

XCSE

20200227

16:16:15.629275

5

200,00

XCSE

20200227

16:16:15.676533

662

200,00

XCSE

20200227

16:16:39.761928

495

200,00

XCSE

20200227

16:16:39.761928

124

201,00

XCSE

20200227

16:49:41.830860

876

201,00

XCSE

20200227

16:53:39.541843

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 28 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 10:24:07 UTC
Capitalization 1 696 M
