RTX A/S

(RTX)
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 08/10 05:03:51 am
278 DKK   +0.72%
04:54aRTX A/S : CA No 33-2020 - 100820 - Major investor announcement
PU
04:54aRTX A/S : SM Nr 33-2020 - 100820 - Storaktionærmeddelelse
PU
02:36aRTX A/S : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
RTX A/S : CA No 33-2020 - 100820 - Major investor announcement

08/10/2020

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Nørresundby, Denmark, 10 August 2020

Announcement no. 33/2020

Number of pages: 1

Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S has been informed by Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest that, as per 7 August 2020, Investeringsforeningen holds a total number of shares in RTX A/S corresponding to 4.94% of the total share capital and voting rights.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:53:11 UTC
Financials
Sales 2019 577 M 91,3 M 91,3 M
Net income 2019 71,4 M 11,3 M 11,3 M
Net cash 2019 227 M 35,9 M 35,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 19,8x
Yield 2019 1,52%
Capitalization 2 302 M 364 M 364 M
EV / Sales 2018 2,76x
EV / Sales 2019 2,02x
Nbr of Employees 292
Free-Float 75,1%
