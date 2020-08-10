RTX A/S : CA No 33-2020 - 100820 - Major investor announcement

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

10 August 2020

Announcement no. 33/2020

Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S has been informed by Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest that, as per 7 August 2020, Investeringsforeningen holds a total number of shares in RTX A/S corresponding to 4.94% of the total share capital and voting rights.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

