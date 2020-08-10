RTX A/S : CA No 33-2020 - 100820 - Major investor announcement

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6
9400 Nørresundby, DK
Announcement
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press
Nørresundby, Denmark, 10 August 2020
Announcement no. 33/2020
Number of pages: 1
Major shareholder announcement
In accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S has been informed by Investeringsforeningen Fundamental Invest that, as per 7 August 2020, Investeringsforeningen holds a total number of shares in RTX A/S corresponding to 4.94% of the total share capital and voting rights.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk
Disclaimer
RTX A/S published this content on 10 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2020 08:53:11 UTC