RTX A/S : CA No 56-2019 - 251019 - Share repurchase programme
0
10/25/2019 | 05:41am EDT
RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6
9400 Nørresundby, DK
Announcement
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press
Noerresundby, Denmark, 25 October 2019
Announcement no. 56/2019
Number of pages: 2
Share repurchase programme
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 18 October
2019 to 24 October 2019:
Number of
Average
Transaction
shares
purchase price
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement
63,767
163.25
10,409,783
18 October 2019
1,700
156.20
265,540
21 October 2019
1,600
157.15
251,440
22 October 2019
1,600
156.88
251,008
23 October 2019
1,600
155.74
249,184
24 October 2019
1,500
158.51
237,765
Accumulated under the programme
71,767
162.54
11,664,720
With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 494,293 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.53% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk
Appendix
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.