Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  RTX A/S    RTX   DK0010267129

RTX A/S

(RTX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/25 06:19:25 am
157.4 DKK   -0.88%
05:41aRTX A/S : CA No 56-2019 - 251019 - Share repurchase programme
PU
10/18RTX A/S : CA No 55-2019 - 181019 - Share repurchase programme
PU
10/18RTX A/S : Share repurchase programme
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

RTX A/S : CA No 56-2019 - 251019 - Share repurchase programme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/25/2019 | 05:41am EDT

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 25 October 2019

Announcement no. 56/2019

Number of pages: 2

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 18 October

2019 to 24 October 2019:

Number of

Average

Transaction

shares

purchase price

value in DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

63,767

163.25

10,409,783

18 October 2019

1,700

156.20

265,540

21 October 2019

1,600

157.15

251,440

22 October 2019

1,600

156.88

251,008

23 October 2019

1,600

155.74

249,184

24 October 2019

1,500

158.51

237,765

Accumulated under the programme

71,767

162.54

11,664,720

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 494,293 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.53% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Appendix

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

70

156,20

XCSE

20191018 15:34:22.120886

446

156,20

XCSE

20191018 15:39:08.672572

400

156,20

XCSE

20191018 16:01:21.840577

784

156,20

XCSE

20191018 16:01:21.840577

400

157,00

XCSE

20191021 12:25:51.060353

100

157,00

XCSE

20191021 14:55:10.600273

500

157,00

XCSE

20191021 14:55:10.600273

600

157,40

XCSE

20191021 16:21:39.610529

600

157,00

XCSE

20191022 10:43:16.440219

250

157,00

XCSE

20191022 12:51:32.976428

250

156,60

XCSE

20191022 15:40:26.648157

500

156,80

XCSE

20191022 16:22:44.264434

5

155,80

XCSE

20191023 14:23:42.976811

500

155,80

XCSE

20191023 14:34:14.037122

95

155,80

XCSE

20191023 14:45:05.016059

500

155,80

XCSE

20191023 15:10:56.238383

500

155,60

XCSE

20191023 16:40:36.278913

250

157,60

XCSE

20191024 11:43:26.944989

12

158,80

XCSE

20191024 13:35:01.838000

373

158,80

XCSE

20191024 13:50:11.741506

227

158,80

XCSE

20191024 13:50:11.763477

12

158,00

XCSE

20191024 14:24:18.922000

127

158,60

XCSE

20191024 16:00:16.663000

85

158,60

XCSE

20191024 16:16:04.808000

42

158,60

XCSE

20191024 16:16:04.808000

72

158,60

XCSE

20191024 16:19:17.058666

300

158,60

XCSE

20191024 16:20:38.717473

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 25 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 October 2019 09:40:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RTX A/S
05:41aRTX A/S : CA No 56-2019 - 251019 - Share repurchase programme
PU
10/18RTX A/S : CA No 55-2019 - 181019 - Share repurchase programme
PU
10/18RTX A/S : Share repurchase programme
AQ
10/11RTX A/S : CA No 54-2019 - 111019 - Share repurchase programme
PU
10/04RTX A/S : CA No 53-2019 - 041019 - Share repurchase programme
PU
10/04RTX A/S : Share repurchase programme
AQ
09/27RTX A/S : CA No 52-2019 - 270919 - Share repurchase programme
PU
09/20RTX A/S : CA No 51-2019 - 200919 - Share repurchase programme
PU
09/20RTX A/S : Share repurchase programme
AQ
09/17RTX A/S : CA No 50-2019 - 170919 - Notification of transactions
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 343 M
Chart RTX A/S
Duration : Period :
RTX A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTX A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 158,80  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Hergett Røpke President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Thostrup Chairman
Morten Axel Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Mailind Deputy Chairman
Kurt Heick Rasmussen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTX A/S-1.98%199
APPLE INC.54.17%1 100 782
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%287 108
XIAOMI CORP--.--%27 599
WINGTECH TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD228.30%6 254
FITBIT, INC.-11.87%1 132
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group