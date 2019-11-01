Log in
RTX A/S    RTX   DK0010267129

RTX A/S

(RTX)
RTX A/S : CA No 57-2019 - 011119 - Share repurchase programme

11/01/2019

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 1 November 2019

Announcement no. 57/2019

Number of pages: 2

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 25 October

2019 to 31 October 2019:

Number of

Average

Transaction

shares

purchase price

value in DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

71,767

162.54

11,664,720

25 October 2019

1,400

157.00

219,800

28 October 2019

1,800

157.02

282,636

29 October 2019

1,800

155.62

280,116

30 October 2019

1,700

155.44

264,248

31 October 2019

1,650

155.53

256,625

Accumulated under the programme

80,117

161.87

12,968,145

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 502,643 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.62% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Appendix

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

1400

157,00

XCSE

20191025 11:27:21.550728

300

157,40

XCSE

20191028 12:37:03.533341

267

156,80

XCSE

20191028 16:04:55.830766

7

156,80

XCSE

20191028 16:04:55.830766

100

156,80

XCSE

20191028 16:06:25.624642

200

157,00

XCSE

20191028 16:26:02.825528

400

157,00

XCSE

20191028 16:26:02.825528

10

156,80

CHIX

20191028 16:26:02.862012

250

157,00

XCSE

20191028 16:26:06.209340

266

157,00

XCSE

20191028 16:26:06.209340

204

154,80

XCSE

20191029 10:48:01.075939

106

154,80

XCSE

20191029 10:48:01.075939

65

154,80

XCSE

20191029 10:48:01.075939

65

154,80

XCSE

20191029 11:47:36.280572

126

155,00

XCSE

20191029 13:47:56.658236

175

155,80

XCSE

20191029 14:11:50.039580

200

156,00

XCSE

20191029 15:41:09.044671

25

156,00

XCSE

20191029 15:41:09.044671

175

156,00

XCSE

20191029 15:41:19.705684

59

156,00

XCSE

20191029 15:41:19.705684

170

156,00

XCSE

20191029 16:26:04.011236

200

156,00

XCSE

20191029 16:26:04.011236

230

156,00

XCSE

20191029 16:26:04.011236

400

155,60

XCSE

20191030 10:40:10.613844

100

155,00

XCSE

20191030 13:58:35.728957

255

155,00

XCSE

20191030 14:01:41.416893

100

155,00

XCSE

20191030 14:01:41.416893

775

155,60

XCSE

20191030 16:39:55.917195

70

155,60

XCSE

20191030 16:39:59.577883

46

155,40

XCSE

20191031 10:12:53.138115

500

155,40

XCSE

20191031 10:14:21.333490

5

155,40

XCSE

20191031 10:14:22.794792

49

155,40

XCSE

20191031 10:33:03.143116

1050

155,60

XCSE

20191031 16:25:43.799994

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 21:52:01 UTC
