RTX A/S : CA No 57-2019 - 011119 - Share repurchase programme

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 1 November 2019

Announcement no. 57/2019

Number of pages: 2

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 25 October

2019 to 31 October 2019:

Number of Average Transaction shares purchase price value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 71,767 162.54 11,664,720 25 October 2019 1,400 157.00 219,800 28 October 2019 1,800 157.02 282,636 29 October 2019 1,800 155.62 280,116 30 October 2019 1,700 155.44 264,248 31 October 2019 1,650 155.53 256,625 Accumulated under the programme 80,117 161.87 12,968,145

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 502,643 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.62% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk