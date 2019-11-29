Log in
RTX A/S    RTX   DK0010267129

RTX A/S

(RTX)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN - 11/29 06:21:57 am
168.6 DKK   +0.36%
06:18aRTX A/S : CA No 63-2019 - 291119 - Share repurchase programme
PU
05:31aRTX A/S : Share repurchase programme
AQ
11/26RTX A/S : CA No 62-2019 - 261119 - Annual report 2018 19
PU
RTX A/S : CA No 63-2019 - 291119 - Share repurchase programme

11/29/2019 | 06:18am EST

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 29 November 2019

Announcement no. 63/2019

Number of pages: 2

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 22 November

2019 to 28 November 2019:

Number of

Average

Transaction

shares

purchase price

value in DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

95,217

161.71

15,397,667

22 November 2019

800

172.80

138,240

25 November 2019

800

173.50

138,800

26 November 2019

2,300

167.78

385,894

27 November 2019

2,000

165.80

331,600

28 November 2019

2,100

167.24

351,204

Accumulated under the programme

103,217

162.22

16,743,405

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 525,743 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.88% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Appendix

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

400

172.80

XCSE

20191122 12:49:20.390436

400

172.80

XCSE

20191122 16:12:37.947043

400

173.80

XCSE

20191125 15:25:47.082056

297

173.00

XCSE

20191125 16:04:25.334141

103

173.80

XCSE

20191125 16:08:49.642106

350

175.00

XCSE

20191126 10:10:22.391836

54

164.60

XCSE

20191126 14:28:21.264463

350

166.20

XCSE

20191126 14:45:47.577813

246

166.00

XCSE

20191126 15:04:41.852411

15

165.00

XCSE

20191126 15:05:23.076188

900

167.00

XCSE

20191126 15:12:14.890806

38

166.80

XCSE

20191126 15:25:51.725044

47

166.80

XCSE

20191126 15:29:43.800532

220

166.00

XCSE

20191126 15:35:31.054494

80

166.00

XCSE

20191126 15:35:31.054494

1000

164.60

XCSE

20191127 10:53:00.294066

1000

167.00

XCSE

20191127 16:43:08.464928

400

166.20

XCSE

20191128 13:16:46.999597

200

166.20

XCSE

20191128 13:16:46.999597

204

167.20

XCSE

20191128 14:32:36.012382

296

167.20

XCSE

20191128 15:00:26.635344

170

168.00

XCSE

20191128 16:01:39.497362

89

168.00

XCSE

20191128 16:01:39.497362

141

168.00

XCSE

20191128 16:01:39.519794

600

167.80

XCSE

20191128 16:23:18.755303

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 11:17:05 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Hergett Røpke President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Thostrup Chairman
Morten Axel Petersen Chief Financial Officer
Jesper Mailind Deputy Chairman
Kurt Heick Rasmussen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTX A/S3.70%208
APPLE INC.69.80%1 190 084
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%289 006
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%1 079
DIGIA OYJ37.89%114
