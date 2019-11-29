RTX A/S : CA No 63-2019 - 291119 - Share repurchase programme

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6
9400 Nørresundby, DK
Announcement
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press
Noerresundby, Denmark, 29 November 2019
Announcement no. 63/2019
Number of pages: 2
Share repurchase programme
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 31 dated 20. June 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 1 August 2019 to 31 December 2019.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 22 November
2019 to 28 November 2019:
|
|
Number of
|
Average
|
Transaction
|
|
shares
|
purchase price
|
value in DKK
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated, latest announcement
|
95,217
|
161.71
|
15,397,667
|
|
|
|
|
22 November 2019
|
800
|
172.80
|
138,240
|
|
|
|
|
25 November 2019
|
800
|
173.50
|
138,800
|
|
|
|
|
26 November 2019
|
2,300
|
167.78
|
385,894
|
|
|
|
|
27 November 2019
|
2,000
|
165.80
|
331,600
|
|
|
|
|
28 November 2019
|
2,100
|
167.24
|
351,204
|
|
|
|
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
103,217
|
162.22
|
16,743,405
|
|
|
|
With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 525,743 of treasury shares, corresponding to 5.88% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00
RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk
Appendix
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.
|
Volume
|
Price
|
Venue
|
Time CET
|
400
|
172.80
|
XCSE
|
20191122 12:49:20.390436
|
400
|
172.80
|
XCSE
|
20191122 16:12:37.947043
|
400
|
173.80
|
XCSE
|
20191125 15:25:47.082056
|
297
|
173.00
|
XCSE
|
20191125 16:04:25.334141
|
103
|
173.80
|
XCSE
|
20191125 16:08:49.642106
|
350
|
175.00
|
XCSE
|
20191126 10:10:22.391836
|
54
|
164.60
|
XCSE
|
20191126 14:28:21.264463
|
350
|
166.20
|
XCSE
|
20191126 14:45:47.577813
|
246
|
166.00
|
XCSE
|
20191126 15:04:41.852411
|
15
|
165.00
|
XCSE
|
20191126 15:05:23.076188
|
900
|
167.00
|
XCSE
|
20191126 15:12:14.890806
|
38
|
166.80
|
XCSE
|
20191126 15:25:51.725044
|
47
|
166.80
|
XCSE
|
20191126 15:29:43.800532
|
220
|
166.00
|
XCSE
|
20191126 15:35:31.054494
|
80
|
166.00
|
XCSE
|
20191126 15:35:31.054494
|
1000
|
164.60
|
XCSE
|
20191127 10:53:00.294066
|
1000
|
167.00
|
XCSE
|
20191127 16:43:08.464928
|
400
|
166.20
|
XCSE
|
20191128 13:16:46.999597
|
200
|
166.20
|
XCSE
|
20191128 13:16:46.999597
|
204
|
167.20
|
XCSE
|
20191128 14:32:36.012382
|
296
|
167.20
|
XCSE
|
20191128 15:00:26.635344
|
170
|
168.00
|
XCSE
|
20191128 16:01:39.497362
|
89
|
168.00
|
XCSE
|
20191128 16:01:39.497362
|
141
|
168.00
|
XCSE
|
20191128 16:01:39.519794
|
600
|
167.80
|
XCSE
|
20191128 16:23:18.755303
