RTX A/S : CA No 64-2019 - 021219 - Notification of transactions

Announcement
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press
Noerresundby, Denmark, 2 December 2019
Announcement no. 64/2019
Number of pages: 1
Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
According to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them must give notice of their transactions with RTX shares to RTX and to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. RTX hereby publishes a notification.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jesper Mailind
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of RTX A/S
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notifica-
|
Initial notification
|
|
|
tion/Amendment
|
|
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auc-
|
|
tion monitor
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
RTX A/S
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
LEI
|
|
529900UW7RV30N4RYQ41
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type
|
|
of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
|
Shares
|
|
|
instrument, type of instru-
|
|
|
|
ment
|
|
|
|
Identification code
|
ISIN DK0010267129
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DKK 167.90
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
700
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Price
|
DKK 117,530.00
|
|
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
29-11-2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S
|
|
|
|
|
|
