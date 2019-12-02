Log in
RTX A/S    RTX   DK0010267129

RTX A/S

(RTX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 12/02 11:27:29 am
172.4000 DKK   +1.41%
05:55aRTX A/S : CA No 64-2019 - 021219 - Notification of transactions
PU
11/29RTX A/S : CA No 63-2019 - 291119 - Share repurchase programme
PU
11/29RTX A/S : Share repurchase programme
AQ
RTX A/S : CA No 64-2019 - 021219 - Notification of transactions

0
12/02/2019 | 05:55am EST

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 2 December 2019

Announcement no. 64/2019

Number of pages: 1

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

According to Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation, persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them must give notice of their transactions with RTX shares to RTX and to the Danish Financial Supervisory Authority. RTX hereby publishes a notification.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Jesper Mailind

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors of RTX A/S

b)

Initial notifica-

Initial notification

tion/Amendment

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auc-

tion monitor

a)

Name

RTX A/S

b)

LEI

529900UW7RV30N4RYQ41

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type

of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

Shares

instrument, type of instru-

ment

Identification code

ISIN DK0010267129

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

DKK 167.90

700

d)

Aggregated information

-

Aggregated volume

700

-

Price

DKK 117,530.00

e)

Date of the transaction

29-11-2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 10:54:04 UTC
