Rtx A/S : CA No 16-2019 - 150319 - Share repurchase programme

RTX A/S |www.rtx.dkStrømmen 6
9400 Nørresundby, DK
Announcement
To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press
Noerresundby, Denmark, 15 March 2019
Announcement no. 16/2019
Number of pages: 3
Share repurchase programme
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 03 dated 24. January 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission'sdelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 25 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 8 March 2019 to 14 March 2019:
|
Number of
|
Average
|
Transaction
|
shares
|
purchase price
|
value in DKK
|
Accumulated, latest announcement
|
43,808
|
164.49
|
7,205,864
|
8. March 2019
|
2,000
|
158.36
|
316,720
|
11. March 2019
|
1,500
|
161.24
|
241,860
|
12. March 2019
|
2,100
|
159.84
|
335,664
|
13. March 2019
|
2,100
|
159.68
|
335,328
|
14. March 2019
|
2,100
|
159.30
|
334,530
|
Accumulated under the programme
|
53,608
|
163.59
|
8,769,966
With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 365,008 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.08% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Enquiries and further information:
CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00RTX's homepage:www.rtx.dk
Appendix
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission'sdelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.
|
Volume
|
Price
|
Venue
|
Time CET
|
50
|
158.40
|
XCSE
|
20190308 9:29:44.605731
|
150
|
158.40
|
XCSE
|
20190308 10:32:03.274503
|
138
|
158.20
|
XCSE
|
20190308 10:37:55.034374
|
6
|
158.20
|
XCSE
|
20190308 10:37:55.034374
|
56
|
158.20
|
XCSE
|
20190308 10:37:55.034374
|
200
|
158.80
|
XCSE
|
20190308 12:56:34.394184
|
202
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190308 13:00:01.179974
|
98
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190308 13:00:15.594165
|
111
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190308 14:35:29.748071
|
71
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190308 15:16:11.957547
|
18
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190308 15:16:12.642794
|
200
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190308 15:16:12.642794
|
40
|
159.00
|
XCSE
|
20190308 16:33:22.725729
|
660
|
158.60
|
XCSE
|
20190308 16:37:41.046896
|
400
|
161.40
|
XCSE
|
20190311 9:27:02.748182
|
5
|
161.00
|
XCSE
|
20190311 12:39:36.862108
|
1
|
161.00
|
XCSE
|
20190311 12:39:36.862108
|
94
|
161.00
|
XCSE
|
20190311 12:39:36.862108
|
1
|
160.40
|
XCSE
|
20190311 13:35:03.850667
|
100
|
161.20
|
XCSE
|
20190311 15:15:42.848931
|
200
|
161.20
|
XCSE
|
20190311 15:35:55.184944
|
200
|
161.20
|
XCSE
|
20190311 16:12:02.333646
|
499
|
161.20
|
XCSE
|
20190311 16:23:40.498139
|
221
|
160.60
|
XCSE
|
20190312 9:47:02.868044
|
79
|
160.60
|
XCSE
|
20190312 10:24:06.409134
|
200
|
160.60
|
XCSE
|
20190312 10:47:08.762527
|
188
|
160.00
|
XCSE
|
20190312 11:52:45.863567
|
12
|
160.00
|
XCSE
|
20190312 12:00:08.456179
|
192
|
160.00
|
XCSE
|
20190312 12:43:51.171493
|
8
|
160.00
|
XCSE
|
20190312 13:08:29.664030
|
200
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190312 14:47:18.952430
|
600
|
159.40
|
XCSE
|
20190312 16:25:49.591881
|
400
|
159.40
|
XCSE
|
20190312 16:50:58.955357
|
255
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190313 13:18:19.029582
|
245
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190313 13:18:19.029582
|
119
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190313 13:44:23.149764
|
100
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190313 13:44:23.149764
|
81
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190313 14:09:14.275714
|
11
|
159.60
|
XCSE
|
20190313 14:09:22.857654
|
1
|
159.60
|
XCSE
|
20190313 15:20:02.620930
|
161
|
159.60
|
XCSE
|
20190313 16:36:54.122191
|
239
|
159.60
|
XCSE
|
20190313 16:37:56.366623
|
888
|
159.60
|
XCSE
|
20190313 16:37:56.366623
|
198
|
159.40
|
XCSE
|
20190314 9:25:27.782077
|
29
|
159.40
|
XCSE
|
20190314 9:25:28.127790
|
30
|
159.40
|
XCSE
|
20190314 9:26:05.757918
|
43
|
159.40
|
XCSE
|
20190314 9:28:09.281217
|
300
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190314 9:45:54.839825
|
200
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190314 12:21:23.762738
|
8
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190314 13:21:04.069892
|
28
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190314 13:22:01.253365
|
69
|
158.00
|
XCSE
|
20190314 13:26:18.623260
|
200
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190314 15:05:51.758114
|
23
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190314 15:09:59.805970
|
32
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190314 15:09:59.805970
|
28
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190314 15:13:00.882738
|
115
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190314 15:20:06.002607
|
2
|
159.80
|
XCSE
|
20190314 15:24:42.506461
|
100
|
160.00
|
XCSE
|
20190314 16:16:37.407551
|
695
|
160.00
|
XCSE
|
20190314 16:36:24.281152
Disclaimer
RTX A/S published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 11:13:09 UTC