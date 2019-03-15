Log in
Rtx A/S : CA No 16-2019 - 150319 - Share repurchase programme

03/15/2019 | 07:14am EDT

RTX A/S |www.rtx.dkStrømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 15 March 2019

Announcement no. 16/2019

Number of pages: 3

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 03 dated 24. January 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission'sdelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 25 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 8 March 2019 to 14 March 2019:

Number of

Average

Transaction

shares

purchase price

value in DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

43,808

164.49

7,205,864

8. March 2019

2,000

158.36

316,720

11. March 2019

1,500

161.24

241,860

12. March 2019

2,100

159.84

335,664

13. March 2019

2,100

159.68

335,328

14. March 2019

2,100

159.30

334,530

Accumulated under the programme

53,608

163.59

8,769,966

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 365,008 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.08% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00RTX's homepage:www.rtx.dk

Appendix

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission'sdelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

50

158.40

XCSE

20190308 9:29:44.605731

150

158.40

XCSE

20190308 10:32:03.274503

138

158.20

XCSE

20190308 10:37:55.034374

6

158.20

XCSE

20190308 10:37:55.034374

56

158.20

XCSE

20190308 10:37:55.034374

200

158.80

XCSE

20190308 12:56:34.394184

202

158.00

XCSE

20190308 13:00:01.179974

98

158.00

XCSE

20190308 13:00:15.594165

111

158.00

XCSE

20190308 14:35:29.748071

71

158.00

XCSE

20190308 15:16:11.957547

18

158.00

XCSE

20190308 15:16:12.642794

200

158.00

XCSE

20190308 15:16:12.642794

40

159.00

XCSE

20190308 16:33:22.725729

660

158.60

XCSE

20190308 16:37:41.046896

400

161.40

XCSE

20190311 9:27:02.748182

5

161.00

XCSE

20190311 12:39:36.862108

1

161.00

XCSE

20190311 12:39:36.862108

94

161.00

XCSE

20190311 12:39:36.862108

1

160.40

XCSE

20190311 13:35:03.850667

100

161.20

XCSE

20190311 15:15:42.848931

200

161.20

XCSE

20190311 15:35:55.184944

200

161.20

XCSE

20190311 16:12:02.333646

499

161.20

XCSE

20190311 16:23:40.498139

221

160.60

XCSE

20190312 9:47:02.868044

79

160.60

XCSE

20190312 10:24:06.409134

200

160.60

XCSE

20190312 10:47:08.762527

188

160.00

XCSE

20190312 11:52:45.863567

12

160.00

XCSE

20190312 12:00:08.456179

192

160.00

XCSE

20190312 12:43:51.171493

8

160.00

XCSE

20190312 13:08:29.664030

200

159.80

XCSE

20190312 14:47:18.952430

600

159.40

XCSE

20190312 16:25:49.591881

400

159.40

XCSE

20190312 16:50:58.955357

255

159.80

XCSE

20190313 13:18:19.029582

245

159.80

XCSE

20190313 13:18:19.029582

119

159.80

XCSE

20190313 13:44:23.149764

100

159.80

XCSE

20190313 13:44:23.149764

81

159.80

XCSE

20190313 14:09:14.275714

11

159.60

XCSE

20190313 14:09:22.857654

1

159.60

XCSE

20190313 15:20:02.620930

161

159.60

XCSE

20190313 16:36:54.122191

239

159.60

XCSE

20190313 16:37:56.366623

888

159.60

XCSE

20190313 16:37:56.366623

198

159.40

XCSE

20190314 9:25:27.782077

29

159.40

XCSE

20190314 9:25:28.127790

30

159.40

XCSE

20190314 9:26:05.757918

43

159.40

XCSE

20190314 9:28:09.281217

300

158.00

XCSE

20190314 9:45:54.839825

200

158.00

XCSE

20190314 12:21:23.762738

8

158.00

XCSE

20190314 13:21:04.069892

28

158.00

XCSE

20190314 13:22:01.253365

69

158.00

XCSE

20190314 13:26:18.623260

200

159.80

XCSE

20190314 15:05:51.758114

23

159.80

XCSE

20190314 15:09:59.805970

32

159.80

XCSE

20190314 15:09:59.805970

28

159.80

XCSE

20190314 15:13:00.882738

115

159.80

XCSE

20190314 15:20:06.002607

2

159.80

XCSE

20190314 15:24:42.506461

100

160.00

XCSE

20190314 16:16:37.407551

695

160.00

XCSE

20190314 16:36:24.281152

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 11:13:09 UTC
