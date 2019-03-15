Rtx A/S : CA No 16-2019 - 150319 - Share repurchase programme

RTX A/S |www.rtx.dkStrømmen 6

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 03 dated 24. January 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission'sdelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 25 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 8 March 2019 to 14 March 2019:

Number of Average Transaction shares purchase price value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 43,808 164.49 7,205,864 8. March 2019 2,000 158.36 316,720 11. March 2019 1,500 161.24 241,860 12. March 2019 2,100 159.84 335,664 13. March 2019 2,100 159.68 335,328 14. March 2019 2,100 159.30 334,530 Accumulated under the programme 53,608 163.59 8,769,966

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 365,008 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.08% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Appendix

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission'sdelegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.

