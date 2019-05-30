Log in
RTX A/S

(RTX)
05/29 11:10:00 am
153.6 DKK   -0.52%
Rtx A/S : CA No 29-2019 - 300519 - Share repurchase programme

05/30/2019

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 30 Maj 2019

Announcement no. 29/2019

Number of pages: 2

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 03 dated 24. January 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 25 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 24 May 2019 to 29 May 2019:

Number of

Average

Transaction

shares

purchase price

value in DKK

Accumulated, latest announcement

112,278

161.59

18,142,932

24 May 2019

1,500

154.67

232,005

27 May 2019

1,500

154.45

231,675

28 May 2019

1,200

154.35

185,220

29 May 2019

2,000

152.68

305,360

Accumulated under the programme

118,478

161.19

19,097,192

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 429,878 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.81% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Appendix

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.

Volume

Price

Venue

Time CET

91

154,80

XCSE

20190524

11:25:43.490088

21

154,80

XCSE

20190524

11:25:43.490088

71

154,80

XCSE

20190524

11:25:43.490088

317

154,80

XCSE

20190524

12:09:03.570269

250

154,80

XCSE

20190524

12:48:21.017582

94

154,20

XCSE

20190524

13:09:44.391038

656

154,60

XCSE

20190524

16:37:44.148234

100

155,20

XCSE

20190527

9:21:11.205678

20

156,20

XCSE

20190527

10:39:42.368446

80

156,20

XCSE

20190527

11:07:51.985596

200

156,40

XCSE

20190527

11:58:05.572692

100

155,20

XCSE

20190527

12:18:23.083227

200

153,20

XCSE

20190527

12:25:23.759111

100

153,00

XCSE

20190527

12:31:06.390725

650

154,00

XCSE

20190527

16:48:11.295179

50

154,00

XCSE

20190527

16:48:11.295179

200

153,40

XCSE

20190528

13:58:27.631094

100

153,40

XCSE

20190528

13:58:27.631094

300

155,20

XCSE

20190528

14:44:10.408521

18

154,40

XCSE

20190528

15:49:34.741599

532

154,40

XCSE

20190528

16:29:05.166463

50

154,40

XCSE

20190528

16:29:05.166463

250

152,60

XCSE

20190529

10:52:31.624411

97

151,80

XCSE

20190529

11:48:17.660578

14

151,80

XCSE

20190529

13:20:37.606895

139

152,20

XCSE

20190529

13:21:53.442263

28

152,20

XCSE

20190529

14:20:45.151049

10

152,20

XCSE

20190529

14:27:22.422434

65

152,20

XCSE

20190529

14:32:26.866351

250

152,80

XCSE

20190529

15:51:27.784245

626

152,80

XCSE

20190529

16:27:41.448918

100

152,80

XCSE

20190529

16:27:41.448918

100

152,80

XCSE

20190529

16:33:21.739698

17

153,00

XCSE

20190529

16:38:33.928420

90

153,00

XCSE

20190529

16:38:33.928420

214

153,00

XCSE

20190529

16:38:42.547865

Disclaimer

RTX A/S published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 08:28:13 UTC
