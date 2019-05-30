Rtx A/S : CA No 29-2019 - 300519 - Share repurchase programme
0
05/30/2019 | 04:29am EDT
Announcement
Noerresundby, Denmark, 30 Maj 2019
Announcement no. 29/2019
Share repurchase programme
The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 03 dated 24. January 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.
Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 25 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.
The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 24 May 2019 to 29 May 2019:
Number of
Average
Transaction
shares
purchase price
value in DKK
Accumulated, latest announcement
112,278
161.59
18,142,932
24 May 2019
1,500
154.67
232,005
27 May 2019
1,500
154.45
231,675
28 May 2019
1,200
154.35
185,220
29 May 2019
2,000
152.68
305,360
Accumulated under the programme
118,478
161.19
19,097,192
With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 429,878 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.81% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.
In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.
Appendix
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed form in accordance with the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures article 2. All transactions are made by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of RTX.