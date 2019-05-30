Rtx A/S : CA No 29-2019 - 300519 - Share repurchase programme

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

Announcement

30 Maj 2019

Announcement no. 29/2019

Share repurchase programme

The Board of Directors of RTX has, cf. company announcement no. 03 dated 24. January 2019, resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission's delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules.

Under the programme RTX will buy back shares for an amount up to DKK 20 million in the period from 25 January 2019 to 30 June 2019.

The following transactions have been made under the programme in the period from 24 May 2019 to 29 May 2019:

Number of Average Transaction shares purchase price value in DKK Accumulated, latest announcement 112,278 161.59 18,142,932 24 May 2019 1,500 154.67 232,005 27 May 2019 1,500 154.45 231,675 28 May 2019 1,200 154.35 185,220 29 May 2019 2,000 152.68 305,360 Accumulated under the programme 118,478 161.19 19,097,192

With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 429,878 of treasury shares, corresponding to 4.81% of the share capital. The total number of shares in the company is 8,942,838 including treasury shares.

In accordance with the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the appendix attached to this company announcement.

