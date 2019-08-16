Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Rtx A/S    RTX   DK0010267129

RTX A/S

(RTX)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X EUROPE LIMITED. - 08/16 04:54:50 pm
160.4000 DKK   +0.25%
03:57pRTX A/S : CA No 36-2019 - 160819 - Major shareholder announcement
PU
04:47aRTX A/S : CA No 35-2019 - 160819 - Share repurchase programme
PU
08/09RTX A/S : CA No 34-2019 - 090819 - Share repurchase programme
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rtx A/S : CA No 36-2019 - 160819 - Major shareholder announcement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/16/2019 | 03:57pm EDT

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 16 August 2019

Announcement no. 36/2019

Number of pages: 1

Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S' holding of treasury shares as of 16 August 2019 amounts to 447,619 shares at DKK 5 corresponding to 5.01% of the total share capital.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk

Attachments
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on RTX A/S
03:57pRTX A/S : CA No 36-2019 - 160819 - Major shareholder announcement
PU
04:47aRTX A/S : CA No 35-2019 - 160819 - Share repurchase programme
PU
08/09RTX A/S : CA No 34-2019 - 090819 - Share repurchase programme
PU
08/02RTX A/S : CA No 33-2019 - 020819 - Share repurchase programme
PU
08/02RTX A/S : Share repurchase programme
AQ
06/20RTX A/S : CA No 32-2019 - 200619 - Major shareholder notification
PU
06/20RTX A/S : Major shareholder notification
AQ
06/20RTX A/S : CA No 31-2019 - 200619 - New share buy-back programme
PU
06/20RTX A/S : initiates a new share buy-back programme
AQ
06/07RTX A/S : CA No 30-2019 - 070619 - Share repurchase completing the programme
PU
More news
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 1 360 M
Chart RTX A/S
Duration : Period :
Rtx A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends RTX A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 160,00  DKK
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Hergett Røpke President & Chief Executive Officer
Peter Thostrup Chairman
Jesper Mailind Deputy Chairman
Kurt Heick Rasmussen Director
Flemming Vendbjerg Andersen Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
RTX A/S-0.74%203
APPLE27.89%911 699
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%239 303
XIAOMI CORP--.--%26 924
MEITU INC--.--%1 099
MERRY ELECTRONICS CO LTD--.--%995
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group