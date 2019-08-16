Rtx A/S : CA No 36-2019 - 160819 - Major shareholder announcement

RTX A/S | www.rtx.dk Strømmen 6

9400 Nørresundby, DK

Announcement

To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S and the press

Noerresundby, Denmark, 16 August 2019

Announcement no. 36/2019

Number of pages: 1

Major shareholder announcement

In accordance with section 31 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, notification is hereby given that RTX A/S' holding of treasury shares as of 16 August 2019 amounts to 447,619 shares at DKK 5 corresponding to 5.01% of the total share capital.

Enquiries and further information:

CEO Peter Røpke, tel +45 96 32 23 00

RTX's homepage: www.rtx.dk