Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

4-Traders Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll newsTweets

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/08/2018 | 09:31am CEST
Wednesday, August 8 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 660,076 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-18   10,315  10,320   9,935  10,280  10,270     10        40       144 
Sep-18   10,500  10,550  10,385  10,455  10,370     85   134,690   206,872 
Oct-18   10,630  10,640  10,455  10,535  10,410    125        26       196 
Nov-18   10,610  10,680  10,535  10,600  10,475    125    11,694    41,834 
Jan-19   12,515  12,665  12,365  12,510  12,335    175   481,214   289,416 
Mar-19   12,850  12,850  12,675  12,740  12,620    120        26       134 
Apr-19   12,800  12,800  12,800  12,800  12,645    155         2        80 
May-19   12,850  12,970  12,690  12,840  12,640    200    32,322    37,652 
Jun-19   12,900  12,995  12,900  12,920  12,750    170        12        44 
Jul-19   13,010  13,090  12,970  13,030  13,015     15        50       246 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
09:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
08/07China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
08/06China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
08/03China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
08/02China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
08/01China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/31China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/30China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/27China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/26China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
4-traders.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.