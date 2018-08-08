China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, August 8 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 660,076 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-18 10,315 10,320 9,935 10,280 10,270 10 40 144 Sep-18 10,500 10,550 10,385 10,455 10,370 85 134,690 206,872 Oct-18 10,630 10,640 10,455 10,535 10,410 125 26 196 Nov-18 10,610 10,680 10,535 10,600 10,475 125 11,694 41,834 Jan-19 12,515 12,665 12,365 12,510 12,335 175 481,214 289,416 Mar-19 12,850 12,850 12,675 12,740 12,620 120 26 134 Apr-19 12,800 12,800 12,800 12,800 12,645 155 2 80 May-19 12,850 12,970 12,690 12,840 12,640 200 32,322 37,652 Jun-19 12,900 12,995 12,900 12,920 12,750 170 12 44 Jul-19 13,010 13,090 12,970 13,030 13,015 15 50 246 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com