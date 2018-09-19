Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

09/19/2018 | 09:31am CEST
Wednesday, September 19 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 366,824 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Oct-18   10,515  10,515  10,515  10,515  10,505     10         4       152 
Nov-18   10,615  10,645  10,545  10,590  10,575     15     4,720    39,572 
Jan-19   12,180  12,210  12,035  12,115  12,105     10   323,408   324,182 
Mar-19        -       -       -  12,320  12,320      0         0       162 
Apr-19        -       -       -  12,600  12,600      0         0        86 
May-19   12,490  12,530  12,370  12,435  12,420     15    37,968    83,914 
Jun-19        -       -       -  12,510  12,510      0         0        52 
Jul-19        -       -       -  12,630  12,580     50         0       246 
Aug-19        -       -       -  12,720  12,720      0         0        64 
Sep-19   12,745  12,775  12,650  12,700  12,705     -5       724       956 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

