China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, September 19 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 366,824 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Oct-18 10,515 10,515 10,515 10,515 10,505 10 4 152 Nov-18 10,615 10,645 10,545 10,590 10,575 15 4,720 39,572 Jan-19 12,180 12,210 12,035 12,115 12,105 10 323,408 324,182 Mar-19 - - - 12,320 12,320 0 0 162 Apr-19 - - - 12,600 12,600 0 0 86 May-19 12,490 12,530 12,370 12,435 12,420 15 37,968 83,914 Jun-19 - - - 12,510 12,510 0 0 52 Jul-19 - - - 12,630 12,580 50 0 246 Aug-19 - - - 12,720 12,720 0 0 64 Sep-19 12,745 12,775 12,650 12,700 12,705 -5 724 956 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

