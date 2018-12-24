Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

12/24/2018 | 08:31am CET
Monday, December 24 2018 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 259,362 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-19   11,015  11,060  10,960  11,010  11,060    -50    16,612    55,684 
Mar-19        -       -       -  11,230  11,230      0         0       142 
Apr-19        -       -       -  11,445  11,445      0         0        64 
May-19   11,325  11,360  11,255  11,310  11,360    -50   220,598   325,530 
Jun-19   11,405  11,405  11,375  11,390  11,465    -75         4        58 
Jul-19   12,260  12,260  11,435  11,530  11,530      0        50       238 
Aug-19        -       -       -  11,660  11,725    -65         0        94 
Sep-19   11,580  11,630  11,535  11,590  11,630    -40    22,088    70,864 
Oct-19        -       -       -  11,795  11,795      0         0        32 
Nov-19   11,720  11,720  11,690  11,705  11,810   -105        10       364 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

