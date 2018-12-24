China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, December 24 2018 Natural Rubber Turnover: 259,362 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-19 11,015 11,060 10,960 11,010 11,060 -50 16,612 55,684 Mar-19 - - - 11,230 11,230 0 0 142 Apr-19 - - - 11,445 11,445 0 0 64 May-19 11,325 11,360 11,255 11,310 11,360 -50 220,598 325,530 Jun-19 11,405 11,405 11,375 11,390 11,465 -75 4 58 Jul-19 12,260 12,260 11,435 11,530 11,530 0 50 238 Aug-19 - - - 11,660 11,725 -65 0 94 Sep-19 11,580 11,630 11,535 11,590 11,630 -40 22,088 70,864 Oct-19 - - - 11,795 11,795 0 0 32 Nov-19 11,720 11,720 11,690 11,705 11,810 -105 10 364 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

