China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 2 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 164,156 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-19 10,975 11,030 10,910 10,980 10,995 -15 3,794 26,998 Mar-19 11,120 11,120 11,075 11,090 11,110 -20 6 146 Apr-19 - - - 11,160 11,160 0 0 60 May-19 11,280 11,340 11,210 11,280 11,290 -10 139,576 327,160 Jun-19 11,375 11,420 11,305 11,360 11,320 40 8 58 Jul-19 11,460 11,460 11,420 11,440 11,420 20 4 272 Aug-19 11,550 11,600 11,550 11,575 11,580 -5 4 94 Sep-19 11,600 11,625 11,515 11,570 11,585 -15 20,752 82,670 Oct-19 - - - 11,500 11,490 10 0 32 Nov-19 11,685 11,745 11,685 11,705 11,715 -10 12 406 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

