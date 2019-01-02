China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Wednesday, January 2 2019
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 164,156 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Jan-19 10,975 11,030 10,910 10,980 10,995 -15 3,794 26,998
Mar-19 11,120 11,120 11,075 11,090 11,110 -20 6 146
Apr-19 - - - 11,160 11,160 0 0 60
May-19 11,280 11,340 11,210 11,280 11,290 -10 139,576 327,160
Jun-19 11,375 11,420 11,305 11,360 11,320 40 8 58
Jul-19 11,460 11,460 11,420 11,440 11,420 20 4 272
Aug-19 11,550 11,600 11,550 11,575 11,580 -5 4 94
Sep-19 11,600 11,625 11,515 11,570 11,585 -15 20,752 82,670
Oct-19 - - - 11,500 11,490 10 0 32
Nov-19 11,685 11,745 11,685 11,705 11,715 -10 12 406
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com