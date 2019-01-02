Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/02/2019 | 08:32am CET
Wednesday, January 2 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 164,156 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-19   10,975  11,030  10,910  10,980  10,995    -15     3,794    26,998 
Mar-19   11,120  11,120  11,075  11,090  11,110    -20         6       146 
Apr-19        -       -       -  11,160  11,160      0         0        60 
May-19   11,280  11,340  11,210  11,280  11,290    -10   139,576   327,160 
Jun-19   11,375  11,420  11,305  11,360  11,320     40         8        58 
Jul-19   11,460  11,460  11,420  11,440  11,420     20         4       272 
Aug-19   11,550  11,600  11,550  11,575  11,580     -5         4        94 
Sep-19   11,600  11,625  11,515  11,570  11,585    -15    20,752    82,670 
Oct-19        -       -       -  11,500  11,490     10         0        32 
Nov-19   11,685  11,745  11,685  11,705  11,715    -10        12       406 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

