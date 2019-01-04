China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, January 4 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 615,722 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-19 11,195 11,545 11,155 11,425 11,115 310 8,420 22,880 Mar-19 11,375 11,755 11,375 11,600 11,260 340 60 158 Apr-19 11,745 11,805 11,700 11,730 11,240 490 34 62 May-19 11,490 11,850 11,480 11,730 11,400 330 545,518 350,052 Jun-19 11,780 11,815 11,780 11,800 11,540 260 34 46 Jul-19 11,860 11,920 11,860 11,895 11,585 310 6 268 Aug-19 12,025 12,140 12,025 12,080 11,600 480 204 282 Sep-19 11,755 12,125 11,750 12,015 11,690 325 61,246 89,880 Oct-19 11,910 12,150 11,880 12,015 11,500 515 14 30 Nov-19 11,950 12,245 11,950 12,130 11,815 315 186 458 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

