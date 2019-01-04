Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/04/2019 | 08:31am CET
Friday, January 4 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 615,722 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-19   11,195  11,545  11,155  11,425  11,115    310     8,420    22,880 
Mar-19   11,375  11,755  11,375  11,600  11,260    340        60       158 
Apr-19   11,745  11,805  11,700  11,730  11,240    490        34        62 
May-19   11,490  11,850  11,480  11,730  11,400    330   545,518   350,052 
Jun-19   11,780  11,815  11,780  11,800  11,540    260        34        46 
Jul-19   11,860  11,920  11,860  11,895  11,585    310         6       268 
Aug-19   12,025  12,140  12,025  12,080  11,600    480       204       282 
Sep-19   11,755  12,125  11,750  12,015  11,690    325    61,246    89,880 
Oct-19   11,910  12,150  11,880  12,015  11,500    515        14        30 
Nov-19   11,950  12,245  11,950  12,130  11,815    315       186       458 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

