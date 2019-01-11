China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, January 11 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 352,940 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jan-19 11,280 11,400 11,270 11,350 11,375 -25 794 9,278 Mar-19 11,550 11,550 11,550 11,550 11,550 0 2 152 Apr-19 11,620 11,630 11,510 11,575 11,605 -30 10 68 May-19 11,605 11,720 11,530 11,640 11,675 -35 313,142 358,226 Jun-19 11,685 11,685 11,685 11,685 11,750 -65 10 46 Jul-19 - - - 11,905 11,905 0 0 266 Aug-19 11,885 11,980 11,885 11,930 11,945 -15 10 250 Sep-19 11,870 11,995 11,830 11,925 11,950 -25 38,844 101,146 Oct-19 11,975 11,975 11,975 11,975 12,060 -85 2 30 Nov-19 12,005 12,125 12,005 12,050 12,110 -60 126 510 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com