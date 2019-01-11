Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/11/2019 | 02:31am EST
Friday, January 11 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 352,940 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jan-19   11,280  11,400  11,270  11,350  11,375    -25       794     9,278 
Mar-19   11,550  11,550  11,550  11,550  11,550      0         2       152 
Apr-19   11,620  11,630  11,510  11,575  11,605    -30        10        68 
May-19   11,605  11,720  11,530  11,640  11,675    -35   313,142   358,226 
Jun-19   11,685  11,685  11,685  11,685  11,750    -65        10        46 
Jul-19        -       -       -  11,905  11,905      0         0       266 
Aug-19   11,885  11,980  11,885  11,930  11,945    -15        10       250 
Sep-19   11,870  11,995  11,830  11,925  11,950    -25    38,844   101,146 
Oct-19   11,975  11,975  11,975  11,975  12,060    -85         2        30 
Nov-19   12,005  12,125  12,005  12,050  12,110    -60       126       510 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

