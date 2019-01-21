China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, January 21 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 503,752 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-19 11,620 11,780 11,620 11,690 11,530 160 10 142 Apr-19 - - - 11,600 11,600 0 0 66 May-19 11,675 11,970 11,665 11,820 11,665 155 432,770 365,832 Jun-19 11,845 12,055 11,845 11,955 11,790 165 20 56 Jul-19 11,840 12,105 11,840 11,965 11,765 200 16 242 Aug-19 - - - 12,000 11,800 200 0 256 Sep-19 11,920 12,205 11,910 12,075 11,905 170 66,652 113,324 Oct-19 - - - 12,115 11,930 185 0 30 Nov-19 12,130 12,360 12,110 12,230 12,060 170 68 708 Jan-20 12,965 13,190 12,960 13,085 12,930 155 4,216 9,482 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

