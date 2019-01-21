Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/21/2019 | 02:32am EST
Monday, January 21 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 503,752 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-19   11,620  11,780  11,620  11,690  11,530    160        10       142 
Apr-19        -       -       -  11,600  11,600      0         0        66 
May-19   11,675  11,970  11,665  11,820  11,665    155   432,770   365,832 
Jun-19   11,845  12,055  11,845  11,955  11,790    165        20        56 
Jul-19   11,840  12,105  11,840  11,965  11,765    200        16       242 
Aug-19        -       -       -  12,000  11,800    200         0       256 
Sep-19   11,920  12,205  11,910  12,075  11,905    170    66,652   113,324 
Oct-19        -       -       -  12,115  11,930    185         0        30 
Nov-19   12,130  12,360  12,110  12,230  12,060    170        68       708 
Jan-20   12,965  13,190  12,960  13,085  12,930    155     4,216     9,482 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

