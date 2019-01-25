China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, January 25 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 304,774 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Mar-19 11,530 11,570 11,480 11,510 11,535 -25 10 144 Apr-19 - - - 11,740 11,740 0 0 68 May-19 11,600 11,750 11,595 11,665 11,620 45 264,262 356,604 Jun-19 - - - 11,750 11,750 0 0 50 Jul-19 11,855 11,855 11,855 11,855 11,965 -110 4 246 Aug-19 11,915 11,975 11,915 11,950 11,850 100 10 252 Sep-19 11,875 12,020 11,860 11,935 11,880 55 39,474 119,268 Oct-19 - - - 11,935 11,935 0 0 30 Nov-19 12,040 12,095 12,015 12,070 12,010 60 60 836 Jan-20 12,930 13,045 12,930 12,980 12,945 35 954 9,504 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

