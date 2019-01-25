Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

01/25/2019 | 02:32am EST
Friday, January 25 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 304,774 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Mar-19   11,530  11,570  11,480  11,510  11,535    -25        10       144 
Apr-19        -       -       -  11,740  11,740      0         0        68 
May-19   11,600  11,750  11,595  11,665  11,620     45   264,262   356,604 
Jun-19        -       -       -  11,750  11,750      0         0        50 
Jul-19   11,855  11,855  11,855  11,855  11,965   -110         4       246 
Aug-19   11,915  11,975  11,915  11,950  11,850    100        10       252 
Sep-19   11,875  12,020  11,860  11,935  11,880     55    39,474   119,268 
Oct-19        -       -       -  11,935  11,935      0         0        30 
Nov-19   12,040  12,095  12,015  12,070  12,010     60        60       836 
Jan-20   12,930  13,045  12,930  12,980  12,945     35       954     9,504 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

