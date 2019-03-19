Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/19/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Tuesday, March 19 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 325,384 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-19        -       -       -  11,700  11,700      0         0        36 
May-19   11,935  12,050  11,915  11,975  11,875    100   217,190   257,956 
Jun-19   12,045  12,110  12,035  12,080  11,970    110        50       276 
Jul-19        -       -       -  12,035  12,035      0         0       252 
Aug-19   12,250  12,285  12,245  12,255  12,105    150        16       340 
Sep-19   12,220  12,335  12,200  12,265  12,150    115   101,732   244,620 
Oct-19   12,275  12,320  12,255  12,280  12,210     70        28        58 
Nov-19   12,350  12,430  12,335  12,405  12,275    130       334     1,148 
Jan-20   13,340  13,465  13,330  13,395  13,275    120     6,032    28,632 
Mar-20   13,500  13,500  13,500  13,500  13,340    160         2         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/18China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/15China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/12Rubber Ducks Deeper Slump on Trade-Deal Hopes
DJ
02/15Indonesia to propose rubber export restriction in upcoming producers meeting
RE
02/11GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER : Michelin pledges 2019 profit gain despite market doubts
RE
01/25MITSUBISHI : Singapore's Olam to invest $3.5 billion in growth areas; exit sugar..
RE
01/25China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
01/24China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
01/23China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.