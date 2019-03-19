China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, March 19 2019
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 325,384 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Apr-19 - - - 11,700 11,700 0 0 36
May-19 11,935 12,050 11,915 11,975 11,875 100 217,190 257,956
Jun-19 12,045 12,110 12,035 12,080 11,970 110 50 276
Jul-19 - - - 12,035 12,035 0 0 252
Aug-19 12,250 12,285 12,245 12,255 12,105 150 16 340
Sep-19 12,220 12,335 12,200 12,265 12,150 115 101,732 244,620
Oct-19 12,275 12,320 12,255 12,280 12,210 70 28 58
Nov-19 12,350 12,430 12,335 12,405 12,275 130 334 1,148
Jan-20 13,340 13,465 13,330 13,395 13,275 120 6,032 28,632
Mar-20 13,500 13,500 13,500 13,500 13,340 160 2 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com