China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, March 21 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 241,408 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-19 11,800 11,835 11,800 11,815 11,730 85 4 36 May-19 11,925 12,015 11,900 11,955 11,920 35 162,368 247,494 Jun-19 12,060 12,100 12,025 12,070 12,030 40 14 280 Jul-19 12,105 12,115 12,105 12,110 12,065 45 8 256 Aug-19 - - - 12,255 12,255 0 0 340 Sep-19 12,235 12,280 12,180 12,230 12,205 25 74,434 257,718 Oct-19 12,260 12,310 12,250 12,265 12,240 25 22 50 Nov-19 12,350 12,380 12,315 12,350 12,310 40 36 1,164 Jan-20 13,340 13,360 13,290 13,320 13,315 5 4,522 28,800 Mar-20 - - - 13,500 13,500 0 0 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

