China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/21/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Thursday, March 21 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 241,408 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-19   11,800  11,835  11,800  11,815  11,730     85         4        36 
May-19   11,925  12,015  11,900  11,955  11,920     35   162,368   247,494 
Jun-19   12,060  12,100  12,025  12,070  12,030     40        14       280 
Jul-19   12,105  12,115  12,105  12,110  12,065     45         8       256 
Aug-19        -       -       -  12,255  12,255      0         0       340 
Sep-19   12,235  12,280  12,180  12,230  12,205     25    74,434   257,718 
Oct-19   12,260  12,310  12,250  12,265  12,240     25        22        50 
Nov-19   12,350  12,380  12,315  12,350  12,310     40        36     1,164 
Jan-20   13,340  13,360  13,290  13,320  13,315      5     4,522    28,800 
Mar-20        -       -       -  13,500  13,500      0         0         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

