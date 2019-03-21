China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, March 21 2019
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 241,408 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Apr-19 11,800 11,835 11,800 11,815 11,730 85 4 36
May-19 11,925 12,015 11,900 11,955 11,920 35 162,368 247,498
Jun-19 12,060 12,100 12,025 12,070 12,030 40 14 280
Jul-19 12,105 12,115 12,105 12,110 12,065 45 8 256
Aug-19 0 0 0 12,255 12,255 0 0 340
Sep-19 12,235 12,280 12,180 12,230 12,205 25 74,434 257,718
Oct-19 12,260 12,310 12,250 12,265 12,240 25 22 50
Nov-19 12,350 12,380 12,315 12,350 12,310 40 36 1,164
Jan-20 13,340 13,360 13,290 13,320 13,315 5 4,522 28,800
Mar-20 - - - 13,500 13,500 0 0 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
