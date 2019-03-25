Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/25/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, March 25 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 523,448 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-19        -       -       -  11,815  11,815      0         0        36 
May-19   11,845  11,845  11,485  11,655  11,855   -200   327,896   262,322 
Jun-19   11,875  11,875  11,685  11,740  11,950   -210        44       284 
Jul-19   11,980  11,985  11,710  11,870  12,000   -130        46       260 
Aug-19   12,025  12,025  11,840  11,895  12,120   -225        26       344 
Sep-19   12,115  12,130  11,790  11,940  12,135   -195   183,610   295,734 
Oct-19        -       -       -  11,930  12,200   -270         0        44 
Nov-19   12,215  12,215  11,930  12,040  12,250   -210       374     1,240 
Jan-20   13,245  13,245  12,940  13,045  13,235   -190    11,450    30,158 
Mar-20   13,170  13,170  13,170  13,170  13,400   -230         2         2 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

