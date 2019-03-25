China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, March 25 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 523,448 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-19 - - - 11,815 11,815 0 0 36 May-19 11,845 11,845 11,485 11,655 11,855 -200 327,896 262,322 Jun-19 11,875 11,875 11,685 11,740 11,950 -210 44 284 Jul-19 11,980 11,985 11,710 11,870 12,000 -130 46 260 Aug-19 12,025 12,025 11,840 11,895 12,120 -225 26 344 Sep-19 12,115 12,130 11,790 11,940 12,135 -195 183,610 295,734 Oct-19 - - - 11,930 12,200 -270 0 44 Nov-19 12,215 12,215 11,930 12,040 12,250 -210 374 1,240 Jan-20 13,245 13,245 12,940 13,045 13,235 -190 11,450 30,158 Mar-20 13,170 13,170 13,170 13,170 13,400 -230 2 2 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

