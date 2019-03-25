China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, March 25 2019
Natural Rubber
Turnover: 523,448 lots
Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open
Settle Interest
Apr-19 - - - 11,815 11,815 0 0 36
May-19 11,845 11,845 11,485 11,655 11,855 -200 327,896 262,322
Jun-19 11,875 11,875 11,685 11,740 11,950 -210 44 284
Jul-19 11,980 11,985 11,710 11,870 12,000 -130 46 260
Aug-19 12,025 12,025 11,840 11,895 12,120 -225 26 344
Sep-19 12,115 12,130 11,790 11,940 12,135 -195 183,610 295,734
Oct-19 - - - 11,930 12,200 -270 0 44
Nov-19 12,215 12,215 11,930 12,040 12,250 -210 374 1,240
Jan-20 13,245 13,245 12,940 13,045 13,235 -190 11,450 30,158
Mar-20 13,170 13,170 13,170 13,170 13,400 -230 2 2
Notes:
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton;
2) Volume and open interest are in lots;
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.
