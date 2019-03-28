Log in
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

03/28/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Thursday, March 28 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 436,080 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-19        -       -       -  11,400  11,400      0         0        34 
May-19   11,340  11,375  11,170  11,265  11,450   -185   248,518   225,446 
Jun-19   11,465  11,495  11,285  11,355  11,545   -190        70       248 
Jul-19   11,530  11,530  11,405  11,425  11,655   -230        42       262 
Aug-19   11,630  11,640  11,490  11,580  11,710   -130        46       376 
Sep-19   11,640  11,685  11,465  11,570  11,745   -175   177,542   334,896 
Oct-19   11,620  11,655  11,620  11,635  11,880   -245         4        44 
Nov-19   11,780  11,805  11,575  11,665  11,825   -160       162     1,272 
Jan-20   12,815  12,880  12,650  12,775  12,930   -155     9,694    36,828 
Mar-20   12,910  12,910  12,910  12,910  13,025   -115         2         8 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

