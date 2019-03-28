China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Thursday, March 28 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 436,080 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-19 - - - 11,400 11,400 0 0 34 May-19 11,340 11,375 11,170 11,265 11,450 -185 248,518 225,446 Jun-19 11,465 11,495 11,285 11,355 11,545 -190 70 248 Jul-19 11,530 11,530 11,405 11,425 11,655 -230 42 262 Aug-19 11,630 11,640 11,490 11,580 11,710 -130 46 376 Sep-19 11,640 11,685 11,465 11,570 11,745 -175 177,542 334,896 Oct-19 11,620 11,655 11,620 11,635 11,880 -245 4 44 Nov-19 11,780 11,805 11,575 11,665 11,825 -160 162 1,272 Jan-20 12,815 12,880 12,650 12,775 12,930 -155 9,694 36,828 Mar-20 12,910 12,910 12,910 12,910 13,025 -115 2 8 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

