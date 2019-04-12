China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, April 12 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 428,598 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Apr-19 - - - 11,280 11,280 0 0 40 May-19 11,665 11,710 11,525 11,630 11,670 -40 46,582 79,316 Jun-19 11,710 11,850 11,710 11,765 11,790 -25 38 446 Jul-19 11,745 11,835 11,705 11,765 11,850 -85 22 250 Aug-19 - - - 11,890 11,890 0 0 332 Sep-19 11,940 11,975 11,770 11,885 11,940 -55 365,198 394,090 Oct-19 12,035 12,035 11,990 12,010 12,025 -15 4 64 Nov-19 12,045 12,080 11,895 11,990 12,080 -90 186 1,884 Jan-20 13,085 13,125 12,975 13,055 13,140 -85 16,568 47,788 Mar-20 - - - 13,235 13,235 0 0 8 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

