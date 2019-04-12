Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/12/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, April 12 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 428,598 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Apr-19        -       -       -  11,280  11,280      0         0        40 
May-19   11,665  11,710  11,525  11,630  11,670    -40    46,582    79,316 
Jun-19   11,710  11,850  11,710  11,765  11,790    -25        38       446 
Jul-19   11,745  11,835  11,705  11,765  11,850    -85        22       250 
Aug-19        -       -       -  11,890  11,890      0         0       332 
Sep-19   11,940  11,975  11,770  11,885  11,940    -55   365,198   394,090 
Oct-19   12,035  12,035  11,990  12,010  12,025    -15         4        64 
Nov-19   12,045  12,080  11,895  11,990  12,080    -90       186     1,884 
Jan-20   13,085  13,125  12,975  13,055  13,140    -85    16,568    47,788 
Mar-20        -       -       -  13,235  13,235      0         0         8 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

This article is part of a news chaine.
Article 2 / 2
<< Preceding Next >>
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/11China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/10China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/09China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/08China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/04China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/03China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/02China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
04/01China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
03/29China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About