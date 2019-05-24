Log in
LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

05/24/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Friday, May 24 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 458,182 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jun-19   11,530  11,635  11,530  11,580  11,545     35         8       510 
Jul-19   11,650  11,700  11,625  11,650  11,630     20        50       260 
Aug-19   11,655  11,810  11,655  11,735  11,755    -20        14       394 
Sep-19   11,735  11,855  11,620  11,765  11,800    -35   429,302   386,926 
Oct-19   11,820  11,905  11,795  11,840  11,815     25        16        60 
Nov-19   11,885  11,980  11,700  11,885  11,915    -30       166     3,326 
Jan-20   12,690  12,820  12,605  12,745  12,780    -35    26,926    80,228 
Mar-20   12,880  12,880  12,880  12,880  12,800     80         2        54 
Apr-20   12,875  12,875  12,875  12,875  13,000   -125         2        84 
May-20   12,920  13,030  12,830  12,955  12,990    -35     1,696     3,286 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

