China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Friday, May 24 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 458,182 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jun-19 11,530 11,635 11,530 11,580 11,545 35 8 510 Jul-19 11,650 11,700 11,625 11,650 11,630 20 50 260 Aug-19 11,655 11,810 11,655 11,735 11,755 -20 14 394 Sep-19 11,735 11,855 11,620 11,765 11,800 -35 429,302 386,926 Oct-19 11,820 11,905 11,795 11,840 11,815 25 16 60 Nov-19 11,885 11,980 11,700 11,885 11,915 -30 166 3,326 Jan-20 12,690 12,820 12,605 12,745 12,780 -35 26,926 80,228 Mar-20 12,880 12,880 12,880 12,880 12,800 80 2 54 Apr-20 12,875 12,875 12,875 12,875 13,000 -125 2 84 May-20 12,920 13,030 12,830 12,955 12,990 -35 1,696 3,286 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

