Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/15/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, July 15 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 249,228 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Jul-19   10,500  10,500  10,450  10,475  10,600   -125         4       170 
Aug-19   10,505  10,555  10,500  10,530  10,545    -15        22       262 
Sep-19   10,625  10,695  10,585  10,635  10,630      5   208,718   389,002 
Oct-19   10,710  10,735  10,665  10,700  10,735    -35        76        92 
Nov-19   10,780  10,815  10,745  10,775  10,755     20       282     6,466 
Jan-20   11,490  11,585  11,480  11,530  11,495     35    35,452   138,246 
Mar-20        -       -       -  11,630  11,630      0         0        30 
Apr-20        -       -       -  11,770  11,770      0         0        78 
May-20   11,720  11,820  11,710  11,770  11,720     50     4,668    18,400 
Jun-20   12,000  12,000  11,850  11,900  11,900      0         6        56 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/12China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/12China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/11China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/10China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/09China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/08China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/05China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/04China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/03China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About