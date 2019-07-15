China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, July 15 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 249,228 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Jul-19 10,500 10,500 10,450 10,475 10,600 -125 4 170 Aug-19 10,505 10,555 10,500 10,530 10,545 -15 22 262 Sep-19 10,625 10,695 10,585 10,635 10,630 5 208,718 389,002 Oct-19 10,710 10,735 10,665 10,700 10,735 -35 76 92 Nov-19 10,780 10,815 10,745 10,775 10,755 20 282 6,466 Jan-20 11,490 11,585 11,480 11,530 11,495 35 35,452 138,246 Mar-20 - - - 11,630 11,630 0 0 30 Apr-20 - - - 11,770 11,770 0 0 78 May-20 11,720 11,820 11,710 11,770 11,720 50 4,668 18,400 Jun-20 12,000 12,000 11,850 11,900 11,900 0 6 56 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

