LONDON CAOUTCH.
China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

07/16/2019 | 03:30am EDT
Tuesday, July 16 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 381,538 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-19   10,445  10,480  10,380  10,405  10,530   -125        38       262 
Sep-19   10,655  10,665  10,410  10,510  10,635   -125   323,282   388,256 
Oct-19   10,690  10,730  10,565  10,665  10,700    -35        62       104 
Nov-19   10,785  10,785  10,565  10,625  10,775   -150       684     6,562 
Jan-20   11,535  11,555  11,355  11,430  11,530   -100    52,364   140,070 
Mar-20   11,610  11,610  11,610  11,610  11,630    -20         4        28 
Apr-20   11,705  11,735  11,705  11,715  11,770    -55         6        78 
May-20   11,785  11,800  11,610  11,680  11,770    -90     5,092    19,790 
Jun-20        -       -       -  11,900  11,900      0         0        56 
Jul-20   11,790  11,790  11,735  11,765  11,900   -135         6         4 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

LONDON CAOUTCH. -12.03% 98.75
UNITED STATES DOLLAR (B) / CHINESE YUAN IN HONG KONG (USD/CNH) 6.8742
