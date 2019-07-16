China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Tuesday, July 16 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 381,538 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-19 10,445 10,480 10,380 10,405 10,530 -125 38 262 Sep-19 10,655 10,665 10,410 10,510 10,635 -125 323,282 388,256 Oct-19 10,690 10,730 10,565 10,665 10,700 -35 62 104 Nov-19 10,785 10,785 10,565 10,625 10,775 -150 684 6,562 Jan-20 11,535 11,555 11,355 11,430 11,530 -100 52,364 140,070 Mar-20 11,610 11,610 11,610 11,610 11,630 -20 4 28 Apr-20 11,705 11,735 11,705 11,715 11,770 -55 6 78 May-20 11,785 11,800 11,610 11,680 11,770 -90 5,092 19,790 Jun-20 - - - 11,900 11,900 0 0 56 Jul-20 11,790 11,790 11,735 11,765 11,900 -135 6 4 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com