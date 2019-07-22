China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

Monday, July 22 2019 Natural Rubber Turnover: 329,664 lots Open High Low Settle Prev. Change Vol Open Settle Interest Aug-19 10,470 10,585 10,470 10,530 10,625 -95 32 274 Sep-19 10,690 10,720 10,535 10,640 10,685 -45 264,356 357,512 Oct-19 10,700 10,765 10,700 10,720 10,770 -50 14 122 Nov-19 10,835 10,860 10,685 10,775 10,840 -65 392 6,762 Jan-20 11,650 11,695 11,500 11,590 11,625 -35 59,114 143,706 Mar-20 11,700 11,785 11,700 11,750 11,770 -20 8 24 Apr-20 - - - 11,780 11,780 0 0 78 May-20 11,895 11,920 11,660 11,835 11,865 -30 5,746 20,550 Jun-20 11,890 11,890 11,890 11,890 11,955 -65 2 56 Jul-20 - - - 11,920 11,920 0 0 12 Notes: 1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

