Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Commodities  >  London Caoutch.       

LONDON CAOUTCH.
SummaryChartsNews 
News SummaryAll news

China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/22/2019 | 03:31am EDT
Monday, July 22 2019 
 
Natural Rubber 
 
Turnover: 329,664 lots 
 
           Open    High     Low  Settle   Prev. Change       Vol      Open 
                                         Settle                   Interest 
Aug-19   10,470  10,585  10,470  10,530  10,625    -95        32       274 
Sep-19   10,690  10,720  10,535  10,640  10,685    -45   264,356   357,512 
Oct-19   10,700  10,765  10,700  10,720  10,770    -50        14       122 
Nov-19   10,835  10,860  10,685  10,775  10,840    -65       392     6,762 
Jan-20   11,650  11,695  11,500  11,590  11,625    -35    59,114   143,706 
Mar-20   11,700  11,785  11,700  11,750  11,770    -20         8        24 
Apr-20        -       -       -  11,780  11,780      0         0        78 
May-20   11,895  11,920  11,660  11,835  11,865    -30     5,746    20,550 
Jun-20   11,890  11,890  11,890  11,890  11,955    -65         2        56 
Jul-20        -       -       -  11,920  11,920      0         0        12 
 
 
 
 
Notes: 
1) Unit is Chinese yuan a metric ton; 
2) Volume and open interest are in lots; 
3) One lot is equivalent to 10 metric tons.

Write to djnews.beijing@dowjones.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on LONDON CAOUTCH.
03:31aChina Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/19China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/18China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/17China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/16China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/15China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/12China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/12China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/11China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
07/10China Shanghai Rubber Futures Closing Prices, Volume
DJ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group